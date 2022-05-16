Inside Wordline’s India expansion strategy

Hello Readers,

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are responsible for 29 percent of India's GDP and 50 percent of the country's exports.

With SMBs (small and medium businesses) growing 50 percent year-on-year, French payment and transaction multinational Worldline now aims to tap into this sector to expand in India.

The company offers comprehensive payment solutions, ranging from terminals, soft PoS (Point-of-Sale), contactless payments, UPI (unified payments interface), BQR (Bharat QR), BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later), EMIs, online payments, and others.

In an interview with YourStory, Ramesh Narasimhan, CEO of Worldline India, said that the platform, with a merchant base of seven lakh in the SMB segment, will look to expand its base to 10 lakh over the next few years.

"Our solutions across the board have seen the biggest growth coming from SMBs – from the launch of Soft PoS, and cross-border payments – these are all geared towards the SMBs," he added.

Read the full interview here.

The Interview

Anisha Dixit has been winning hearts in the content creation world with her fresh and relatable comedy videos.

On this episode of Influencers Inc by YourStory, Anisha talks about her journey and evolution of content over the years, and discusses future roadmaps.

Editor’s Pick: MooPay

Amid increasing cyberattacks, many crypto users have turned to opt for non-custodial wallets for security. However, they can often be difficult to comprehend or too technical.

To make the user experience more convenient, Ajay Pal Singh and Kamaljeet Singh founded ﻿﻿MooPay﻿﻿—a simple and crypto user-friendly payment gateway that supports seven different chains. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Modern performance management

With the world shifted to working remotely amid the pandemic, professional relationships took a backseat. To foster a virtual community of professionals, Gaurav Chaubey, Saurabh Nangia, and Rahul Singh launched ﻿Mesh﻿ in May 2020.

The startup enables managers and HR leaders to track employee performance and give continuous feedback, even while working remotely. Read more.

Pivoting amid COIVD-19

The pandemic forced one in four restaurants in India to shut shop. Bengaluru-based ﻿Petoo﻿, which had 50 outlets across 11 cities in the country, was among them.

Co-founder Kumar Setu swiftly pivoted and founded ﻿﻿Sprink﻿﻿, a virtual cafeteria, with Ritesh Dwivedy and Abhishek Mandal. Read more.

Credit: YourStory Design

Before you go, stay inspired with…

“Nothing can stop us from achieving success in life if we are determined.”

— Manvi Dhawan, Co-founder, Saima Enterprises

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!