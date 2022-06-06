Tremendous response to the 2022 APAC and Africa edition of AB InBev’s Beer Garage Accelerator

The world’s largest brewer, AB InBev recently launched the APAC and Africa edition of its Beer Garage Accelerator Program. The objective is to solve business challenges for the AB InBev ecosystem across the two geographies.

In APAC, the brewing giant is looking for startups to launch solutions in the space of social commerce, targeted marketing, salesforce enablement, packaging innovation, supply chain optimisation, and current leading trends like Metaverse, esports and gaming. For Africa, the problem statements focus on sustainable packaging, reverse logistics, last mile delivery, 3P lending, POS devices, NFT, Metaverse, and more.

In the past few editions, the program has created exciting opportunities for startups from executing small pilots in one country to scaling them across the globe. The Beer Garage Accelerator has enabled startups like Mai, Cosmose, Neural Sense, Tripplo, Quilt.ai, and many more to find scaleup opportunities, new customers and connect them with VCs

This year, the APAC edition received over 250 submissions from China, India, and Singapore with the greatest number of applications in focus areas like Future of Sales & Marketing and Into the Metaverse.

In the Africa edition, 350+ applications poured in, mainly from Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya across focus areas like Fintech and Route to Market.

All the applications are currently being screened and shortlisted applicants will be contacted for a detailed session by the Beer Garage team. Upon further evaluation, selected startups will pitch their solution to the AB InBev leadership. The final cohort for both APAC and Africa editions will be announced by mid-June.

The final cohort across the editions get an opportunity to win equity-free paid proof of concept (up to USD $50,000), access to investors, new customers, global mentors, and leaders along with geographical expansion through AB InBev’s global footprint across 100+ markets.

AB InBev, to address key challenges for its 6 million small and medium business customers has launched the third edition of 2022 Beer Garage Accelerator focused on Global Fintech on May 31, 2022. The applications are open till 17th June and are looking for startups with innovative solutions in the space of collections for lending, payments innovation, video KYC and authentication, data monetization engine, and much more.

Visit AB InBev’s Beer Garage Accelerator website for all the latest updates