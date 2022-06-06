Activists weigh in on the rights of sex workers

Last month, in a landmark order, the Supreme Court of India recognised prostitution as a profession and also ordered police to treat sex workers with dignity. It issued six directions safeguarding the interest of sex workers.

It also called on the Press Council of India to direct the media not to publish or telecast any photos that would reveal their identities. Publishing or telecasting their photographs from raid or rescue operations will be a criminal offence.

What does this order mean for sex workers and their right to lead a life with dignity?

HerStory spoke with prominent activists working for this cause to find out whether things will change for the better or is there still a long way to go before sex workers can lead the lives they deserve.

Editor’s Pick: Monday Motivation

Gunasundari comes from a humble family in Thanjavur city in Tamil Nadu. A topper in both school and college, she always wanted to learn to code and explore and know more about emerging technologies. She says, she aspires to learn something more ‘creative and innovative’. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

This Mumbai startup delivers diesel at your doorstep

The COVID-19 pandemic has opened the doors to various business opportunities, and on-demand delivery is one of them. From food, groceries, and medicines to home improvement items, everything is now available to customers at the click of a button.

Keeping up with this trend, IIM alumnus Rakshit Mathur joined hands with Rajiv Mathur and Gaurav Adlakha to start ﻿The Fuel Delivery﻿﻿ in 2020 to manage diesel requirements cost-effectively and safely. Read more.

News & Updates

ByteDance has exited its investment in DailyHunt and Josh app parent, ﻿VerSe Innovation﻿, through a secondary sale to Ontario Teachers Pension Plan (OTPP) and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), according to regulatory filings.

﻿ Zomato ﻿ ﻿ shared its Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) report on World Environment Day. Co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said the company is working on six core themes in keeping with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Social gaming platform ﻿ WinZO ﻿ ﻿ has filed a lawsuit in Delhi High Court against eSports and mobile gaming platform ﻿ ﻿ Mobile Premier League (MPL) ﻿ ﻿ citing copyright infringement and trademark infringement of its proprietary game format called ‘World War.’

The Centre has issued an advisory to states and union territories to phase out single-use plastic and contribute to improving the environment under the overarching mandate of "Clean and Green", a statement said on Saturday.

“A key agenda is to chart a journey, where no one, right until the last mile, is left behind.”

— Nidhi Bhasin, CEO, NASSCOM Foundation

