Amazon Prime Video partners with AMC Networks for entertainment content in India

OTT platform Amazon Prime Video has partnered with US-based entertainment company AMC Networks to offer its content on Prime Video Channels in India, the company said on Friday.

As part of the collaboration, Amazon Prime video will provide access to advertisement-free subscription service AMC+ and AMC's streaming service Acorn TV on Prime Video Channels in India on a subscription basis.

"We are delighted to partner with AMC Networks and offer our viewers an even wider selection of popular and blockbuster English content. Prime members have loved our extensive selection of premium international content, available as add-on subscriptions, and we are committed to satisfying their diverse entertainment needs," Amazon Prime Video India, head of Prime Video Channels, Chaitanya Divan said in a statement.

The NASDAQ-listed AMC Networks' video streaming services AMC+ and Acorn TV enter India at a time when Indian content consumers are gravitating more towards online video consumption.

AMC+, which is known for series including The Walking Dead, will offer franchises and scripted dramas from the United States. These include That Dirty Black Bag, crime drama 61st Street, and vampire thriller Firebite, among others.