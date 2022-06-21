Here’s why your next business laptop needs to be powered by an AMD RYZEN PRO 6000 Series processor

Brand Spotlight



Whether you work on the go or from home, owning a laptop that can power through the day without compromising on performance is something that every business professional needs.

With this in mind, AMD RYZEN TM PRO 6000 Series of processors have been developed for three main goals: faster productivity, uncompromising battery life, and accelerated content creation.

Up to two-times faster graphics performance

The core purpose of every processor is productivity. Built on the 6nm Zen3+ architecture, AMD RyzenTM is the only processor family with up to eight high performance x86 cores for ultrathin notebooks, meaning portability while travelling or commuting is never an issue – even when working on memory-consuming tasks.

For creative professionals, these chips offer up to two-times faster graphics performance thanks to the AMD RDNA™ 2 graphics integration.

As video calls become the norm, users also won’t feel the need to plug in to a power socket too often, with the processors helping laptops offer up to 24 hours of battery life even with heavy video playback. That, on top of improved connectivity for data and devices for smoother, crystal clear images.

Continuous protection of user identity, data, and apps

Protecting user data is a multilayered set of features, comprising hardware (laptop manufacturer), OS (Windows 11 security), and system level blocks against today’s sophisticated cyberattacks.

The AMD RYZENTM PRO 6000 Series Processors are the first to integrate with the Microsoft Pluton Security Processor in business notebooks, as well as AMD’s own Secure Processor, for continuous protection of user identity, data, and apps.

There’s also hardware enabled protection against control-flow attacks with the AMD Shadow Stack, that can disrupt apps and programs.

Longer lifespan

Among the various new technologies integrated into the new processors are the AMD Manageability Processor and AMD PRO Business Ready – these provide enterprise-grade quality assurance stability for laptop longevity.

AMD’s PRO Manageability also provides a robust manageability feature set that simplifies deployment, imaging, and management of an ever-growing and changing fleet of business PCs.

Spot the RYZEN

Look out for the AMD RYZENTM logo on your next laptop to make sure you have industry leading tech driving your work. Models include the HP Elitebook 865 and the Lenovo Thinkbook 13s.

To know more about the AMD RYZENTM PRO 6000 Series Processors,

1. Based on testing by AMD as of December 14, 2021. CPU performance evaluated with a geomean of 9 multi-threaded content creation and CPU tests. GPU performance evaluated with 3DMark Time Spy. System configuration for Ryzen 7 5800U CPU/GPU performance: HP ProBook 635 Aero G8 configured with 2x 8GB DDR4-3200 (22-22-22), Windows 11 22000.282, Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD, 15W nominal processor TDP, GPU driver 27.20.21026, BIOS T83. System configuration for Ryzen 7 6800U CPU/GPU performance: AMD reference motherboard configured with 4x 4GB LPDDR5-6400 (40-39-45-90), Windows 11 22000.282, Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD, 28W nominal processor TDP, GPU driver 30.0, BIOS TRM0081D. RMB-13

2. As of January 2022, only AMD Ryzen TM 6000 Series Processors include the Microsoft Pluton security processor, while AMD Ryzen TM 5000 Series Processors and Intel's latest 11th and 12th gen processors do not. RMB-24

3. AMD Manageability Processor requires OEM enablement. Check with the system manufacturer prior to purchase. GD-193