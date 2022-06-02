Accelerate productivity and collaboration with AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series Processors

Brand Spotlight



Global events have dramatically changed work styles, where work is done, and how workers connect with each other. With meetings over videoconference throughout the day, laptop performance that more than meets the challenges of using remote collaboration tools and productivity apps simultaneously has become paramount.

AMD RYZEN 6000 Pro Processors offer ultimate performance and professional experiences for business laptops – whether it’s studio-quality videoconferencing, power-efficient productivity, and creativity on the go with long battery life or blazing fast connectivity for data and devices.

Empower your workforce with fast, powerful, reliable AMD RYZEN 6000 Pro Processors – the fastest AMD processor yet – and give your business the competitive advantage it deserves.

1. Accelerate your workflows: Help your workforce stay productive with up to eight high-performance cores for power-user multitasking, from videoconferencing and office applications to web searches and streaming media.

2. Defend your data: Help shield your business from threats with multilayered security features at the hardware, OS, and system levels, including chip-to-cloud security protection with Microsoft Pluton security processor.

3. Control your resources: Simplify deployment, imaging, and management of an ever-growing and changing fleet with wireless support for open standards-based profiles and a dedicated AMD Manageability Processor.

4. Enhance your business: Give your business the benefit of enterprise-grade quality and long-term stability with continuous platform validation to ensure consistent user experiences across multiple generations.

1. Based on testing by AMD as of December 14, 2021. CPU performance evaluated with a geomean of 9 multi-threaded content creation and CPU tests. GPU performance evaluated with 3DMark Time Spy. System configuration for Ryzen 7 5800U CPU/GPU performance: HP ProBook 635 Aero G8 configured with 2x 8GB DDR4-3200 (22-22-22), Windows 11 22000.282, Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD, 15W nominal processor TDP, GPU driver 27.20.21026, BIOS T83. System configuration for Ryzen 7 6800U CPU/GPU performance: AMD reference motherboard configured with 4x 4GB LPDDR5-6400 (40-39-45-90), Windows 11 22000.282, Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD, 28W nominal processor TDP, GPU driver 30.0, BIOS TRM0081D. RMB-13

2. As of January 2022, only AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Processors include the Microsoft Pluton security processor, while AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Processors and Intel's latest 11th and 12th gen processors do not. RMB-24

3. AMD Manageability Processor requires OEM enablement. Check with the system manufacturer prior to purchase. GD-193

© 2022 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, Radeon, Ryzen, Threadripper, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All other product names are for reference only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.