ATLAS SkillTech University’s inaugural cohort of 1,500 fellows graduate with flying colours

ATLAS SkillTech University, Mumbai recently held its graduation ceremony for its first batch of academic fellows. Ronnie Screwvala, Indian entrepreneur, philanthropist, opinion leader and author, was the chief guest for the occasion. Over 1,500 ATLAS fellows with an interesting mix of diverse backgrounds, coming from more than 20 different states across India and overseas, participated in the ceremony hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre.

Congratulating the students, Dr Indu Shahani, Founding President and Chancellor, ATLAS SkillTech University, said, “ATLAS SkillTech University offers students a technology enabled learning environment and represents the university of tomorrow. The knowledge and skills the graduating fellows have acquired at ATLAS during this fellowship have nurtured future-ready digital professionals. We are extremely proud of our talented students and wish them great success as they step out to create the new world order.”

These ATLAS fellows have completed new-age programs in Design (ISDI), Management, Entrepreneurship (ISME), Hospitality, Media, Digital Marketing, Film and Animation created in collaboration with world leaders in education. The cutting-edge innovation-focused interdisciplinary programs are designed to transform young and creative learners into inventors, innovators, researchers, entrepreneurs, and technology leaders. The programs prepare students for high-impact careers with an entrepreneurial mindset.

ATLAS has given students a phenomenal advantage to become part of the larger business community with its experienced faculty, corporate and global networks, state-of-the-art infrastructure and central location in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) with proximity to over 500 leading conglomerates.

The first batch of graduating ATLAS fellows have secured top placements and internships across various industries in leading organisations such as Apple, Aditya Birla Group, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Colgate, Deloitte, EY, Gucci, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank, Infosys, KPMG, Mahindra, Nykaa, Phillips, PWC, Reliance Industries, Samsung, Sabyasachi, Siemens, TATA Consultancy Services, Tommy Hilfiger, Viacom and Vogue.

Those wanting to pursue further studies have been accepted for coveted Masters Programs at the world’s leading universities such as Columbia University, Imperial College London, New York University, London Business School, London School of Economics, John Hopkins University, Parsons School of Design, University of the Arts London, SCAD and Rice University, among many others.