Webinar series: Gain insights into scaling and optimising with AWS

Offering over 200 fully-featured services from data centres globally, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. Businesses can look towards sustainable scalability using services for compute, storage, database, networking, and more provided by AWS. To shed light on the best practices for scaling while keeping cost optimisation in mind, AWS is launching a series of webinars.

Titled ‘Scale and optimise your costs with AWS Solutions Architects’, the sessions under this webinar series will present insights into unlocking the next level of scale for business applications while optimising costs.

For the first session on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 from 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM (IST)

The live sessions will be presented in the form of workshops and masterclasses where attendees will be able to get a deep-dive into how to build workloads with the most effective use of services and resources to achieve business outcomes at the lowest price point.

More about the sessions…

The first demo-based workshop will showcase different scenarios on how to identify potential bottlenecks in an architecture to avoid outages or data loss. Titled ‘How to avoid a single point of failure in your architecture’, the attendees will get to know about making their applications more resilient, in addition to different features and AWS services they can utilise to optimise costs.

The second session of the series will be a workshop on AWS Elastic Beanstalk - a free service which uses Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), auto scaling groups, and Application Load Balancer (ALB) to make the application deployment process easier.

The attendees will have a chance to listen to AWS experts on using Elastic Beanstalk to deploy applications at scale with minimal expertise and learn cost-efficient ways to run applications on Elastic Beanstalk. The live session - How to deploy your application with ease using AWS Elastic Beanstalk - will take place on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 from 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM (IST).

If you are looking to build your own private video on demand solution or livestream, then you should save the date of the third session of the series. Titled ‘How to deliver a secure video on demand platform with a serverless stack’, learn the nitty gritties of building your own platform on AWS to reach millions of viewers in a day, while keeping your videos and other assets secure. The session will take place on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, from 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM (IST).

The series will end with a workshop on ‘How to optimise your data transfer costs.’ The session will showcase best practices for optimising data transfer costs. To be held on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 from 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM (IST), the session will also have a Q&A session with a senior AWS expert.

