Chennai-based SaaS startup Kissflow launches new low-code/no-code work platform

Chennai-based ﻿Kissflow﻿ has launched a unified low-code/no-code work platform that fast-tracks enterprise digital transformation.

With this new platform, the company aims to reach 100 million users, said Suresh Sambandam, CEO, Kissflow, during the press briefing. At present, the platform is available to its existing customers.

Kissflow has now entered the $50 billion low-code market with its latest launch that has heavy weights like Microsoft Power Platform.

ALSO READ Policybazaar CEO Yash Dhaiya to sell up to 3.77 million equity shares through open market

Enterprises use multiple work management tools that focus either exclusively on app development, process management, project or task management, and collaboration. They deploy multiple tools to manage operational initiatives. But this only makes the work more complex.

Get connected to Kissflow

Globally, there are only 26 million developers, but there are 500 million business users. In this new world, without an inclusive approach where business experts and IT teams co-create, a holistic digital transformation isn’t possible. To unlock the full potential of these business users, enterprises can’t rely on complex, old-school technologies.

“We need an inclusive and unified experience for entire enterprise users,” said Suresh Sambandam, CEO, Kissflow, during the press briefing. “This is where Kissflow comes in. Kissflow is launching a low-code/no-code paradigm.”

The company said it aims to provide unified experience with its work platform that has capabilities for app development, process management, task management, data management, integrations, analytics, and collaboration altogether weaved on a single platform.

Get connected to Kissflow

“Basically, we are bringing all the personas and the capabilities that are required to do a mix match they need to in the single integrated platform,” said Suresh. “This is what Kissflow is trying to do.”

He said, Kissflows gives a 10x advantage over what is offered in the market. The Enterprise Plans for this news product starts at $30 per month and $9.90 per month for Small Business.

Enterprises are already using Kissflow to digitise and automate operations in departments such as finance, admin, procurement, HR, sales, and marketing.

It has close to 10,000 customers and a million users across 160 countries, which includes hundreds of global and Fortune 500 brands such as Airbus, Pepsi, McDermott, Comcast, and Danone, which rely on Kissflow to simplify their work. The company has offices in the US, LatAm, and South East Asia.

Get connected to Kissflow

Edited by Megha Reddy Edited by Megha Reddy