Meet the consumer tech startups that are powering the Make in India campaign

The Make in India campaign was launched in 2014 by the Government of India to propel brands to manufacture, develop, and assemble products in India.

The idea is simple: to create a favourable environment to develop modern infrastructure and attract overseas investment.

To deal with Chinese brands flooding the Indian market, the government decided to launch Atmanirbhar Bharat, following it up with a ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign to revive Indian brands. In 2020, Prime Minister Modi announced an economic package worth Rs 20 lakh crore on making India a "self-reliant" nation.

Apart from backing Make in India, the push is on promoting local brands and startups, supply chains, and manufacturing so businesses can scale globally.

Many brands leveraged technology to make world-class and high-quality products. Digital marketing and an online presence means these are not just limited to Indian markets; they are making in India, for the world.

Here are some popular consumer tech brands that are committed to the Make in India campaign.

BoAT

Delhi-based ﻿boAt Lifestyle﻿, founded by Sameer Mehta and Aman Gupta in 2016, is an audio player and wearable brand. It offers innovative, well-designed, and distinctively fashionable lifestyle-oriented products.

boAt twin wireless

BoAT’s product range includes earphones, speakers, headphones, smart watches, rugged cables, and travel chargers.

The startup’s aim is to bring durable, affordable, and fashionable audio products and accessories to young people and millennials.

It retails products in Croma outlets and on online marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra.

Nearly 15 percent of products are manufactured in India. The startup hopes to manufacture approximately 40 percent of its production volume in the domestic market by 2024. India and Vietnam will manufacture 50 percent of boAT’s products.

BoAT has collaborated with many celebrities as brand ambassadors, including Kartik Aaryan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna, and AP Dhillion, among others.

In 2021, BoAT raised $100 million in an equity funding round from Warburg Pincus to focus on R&D, make in India, and create an ecosystem by working with local manufacturers.

Noise

Gurugram-based ﻿Noise﻿, founded by Amit Khatri and Gaurav Khatri in 2018, is a tech-driven consumer electronics brand that offers tech accessories.

Its products include smart wearables, portable speakers, smartphone covers, Bluetooth earphones, and more.

The startup creates products that aim to change how India imagines integrated devices. Around 25 percent of Noise’s products are manufactured in India.

In 2021, Noise partnered with Optiemus Electronics to manufacture its products in India. It expects to manufacture between 50 and 60 percent of its products in the country by the end of 2022.

Its components are imported from Vietnam, Taiwan, Europe, and China, and assembled in India. Parts such as chargers and cables are manufactured in India.

Mivi

Hyderabad-based ﻿Mivi﻿, founded by Viswanadh Kandula and Midhula Devabhaktuni in 2016, specialises in the audio gadget category.

Mivi SAXO Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Its products range from TWS (True Wireless Earphones) to speakers that address audio needs. It offers custom and designer cases, car accessories, chargers, cables, power banks, headphones, and earphones.

Mivi’s products are available on its own website and on online marketplaces such as Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, etc.

In 2021, Miivi set up its own manufacturing unit in Hyderabad to manufacture locally, and provide premium and affordable products, while creating employment.

VingaJoy

Delhi-based VingaJoy, founded by Mandeep Arora and Lalit Arora in 2016, a UBON product, is a gadget accessory brand that caters to the needs of customers with cutting-edge Japanese technology.

The startup deals in around 150 product categories and has more than 100 distributors across India. It offers products such as chargers, car accessories, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, cables, care products, and more.

VingaJoy's aim is to provide new innovations and technology at competitive rates and in trendy styles to consumers of every sector, vertical, and society. Approximately 70 percent of its products are manufactured in India

Its products are available on online marketplaces such as Amazon, Snapdeal, Flipkart, and its own website. The startup has collaborated with Jacqueline Fernandez as a brand ambassador.

Portronics

Delhi-based Portronics, founded by Jasmeet Singh in 2010, is a consumer tech brand that sells a variety of gadgets, including power banks, speakers, headphones, smart watches, USB hubs, chargers, and smart portable gadgets, among others.

Harmonics Twins Mini (Image Source: Portronics' website)

Portronics focuses on quality, innovation, and accessibility, with a vision of transforming simple gadgets into an enriching lifestyle experience.

Its products are available on online marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and its own website, and at offline distributors, including Reliance Digital, D-Mart, Tata Croma, and Vijay Sales.

The brand manufactures its products in India and China, and is aiming to manufacture 50 percent products in India by the end of 2022.

