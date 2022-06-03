Empowering creators using blockchain

Hello Readers,

Noticing this gap, Joel Alexander and Drishti Chawla started CrowdPad, a tokenised community-building tool for content creators—powered by blockchain. The startup enables creators to create, discover, and manage their communities all in one place using a video-first approach to community discovery.

Using social tokens, the platform helps creators monetise or build a community who are ready to invest in the creator, thus, eliminating the need of platforms like Spotify or YouTube.

“As most of us spend our time on our mobile phone, we decided to opt for a mobile-first approach as ﻿CrowdPad﻿ is the first mobile social token app," co-founder Joel explains to YourStory.

100x Entrepreneur founders Nansi Mishra and Siddhartha Ahluwalia kickstarted the 100x podcast to share the experiences and journeys of entrepreneurs. This week, they give a peek into their own journey of entrepreneurship, parenthood, running the 100x fund and podcast, and staying inspired one episode at a time. Read more.

Upon discovering that he was lactose intolerant, former Barclays executive Rishabh Gupta decided to switch to plant-based milk products, but found that they were not as easily accessible in India.

He teamed up with Akash Wadhwani and incorporated WG Corp in November 2020. The startup’s product ﻿OatMlk﻿ is now present across 25 cities. Read more.

Bucking the trend of lay-offs in the edtech sector amid funding crunch, ﻿ upGrad ﻿ ﻿ on Wednesday said it is looking to add nearly 3,000 people in the next three months and is close to securing a fresh funding.

Conversational messaging startup ﻿Gupshup﻿ has acquired Sequoia-funded OneDirect—an omnichannel customer-service platform—for an undisclosed amount. This is the San Fransisco-based unicorn’s fifth investment since September.

In a series of tweets, former cricketer Sourav Ganguly announced that he teamed up with edtech startup ﻿ ﻿ Classplus ﻿ ﻿ and launched a new initiative to promote educators, teachers, and educational content creators.

“Our future is in the next generation, and we have a phenomenal opportunity to shape it.”

— Asha Paulose Johnson, VP, GE Healthcare

