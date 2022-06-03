Empowering creators using blockchain

Founded by Joel Alexander and Drishti Chawla in May 2021, CrowdPad is developing a tokenised community-building tool for everyday creators to create, discover and manage their communities all in one place.
While being a content creator can be exciting, getting discovered among millions of other creators can be tough.

Noticing this gap, Joel Alexander and Drishti Chawla started CrowdPad, a tokenised community-building tool for content creators—powered by blockchain. The startup enables creators to create, discover, and manage their communities all in one place using a video-first approach to community discovery.

Using social tokens, the platform helps creators monetise or build a community who are ready to invest in the creator, thus, eliminating the need of platforms like Spotify or YouTube.

“As most of us spend our time on our mobile phone, we decided to opt for a mobile-first approach as ﻿CrowdPad﻿ is the first mobile social token app," co-founder Joel explains to YourStory.

Editor’s Pick: 100x Podcast

100x Entrepreneur founders Nansi Mishra and Siddhartha Ahluwalia kickstarted the 100x podcast to share the experiences and journeys of entrepreneurs. This week, they give a peek into their own journey of entrepreneurship, parenthood, running the 100x fund and podcast, and staying inspired one episode at a time. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

An alternative for milk

Upon discovering that he was lactose intolerant, former Barclays executive Rishabh Gupta decided to switch to plant-based milk products, but found that they were not as easily accessible in India.

He teamed up with Akash Wadhwani and incorporated WG Corp in November 2020. The startup’s product ﻿OatMlk﻿ is now present across 25 cities. Read more.

News & Updates 

“Our future is in the next generation, and we have a phenomenal opportunity to shape it.”

Asha Paulose Johnson, VP, GE Healthcare

