Facebook parent Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg says leaving company after 14 years

Sheryl Sandberg, CEO of Facebook parent company Meta, has announced on social media that she plans to step down from the role after 14 years. She will continue to serve on the Board of Directors for Meta, and plans to step away from the role full-time later this year when her duties will be successfully handed over.

Speaking at length about her experience at Meta, Sandberg repeatedly made the point that she was extremely proud of the work she had made to not only be "both a leader and a good mother" to the world, but also the work they had done to empower women and other marginalised communities within the company.

"I'm so immensely proud of everything this team has built," she said in her post.

"I'm especially proud that this is a company where many, many exceptional women and people from diverse backgrounds have risen through our ranks and become leaders--both in our company and in leadership roles elsewhere," she said.

According to Reuters, Javier Olivan will succeed Sandberg as COO of Meta. Olivan, who has most recently held the role of Chief Growth Officer, joined the company in 2007 as Head of International Growth and was responsible for the expansion into global territories such as India and Brazil.