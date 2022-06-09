Credit card-UPI linking: Is it a good move?

While hailing RBI’s decision on linking credit cards with UPI, industry stakeholders are seeking greater clarity from the regulator on certain contentious issues, particularly on merchant discount rates or MDR.
In a move to make the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) more inclusive, the Reserve Bank of India allowed credit cards to be linked to the payments platform, starting with the indigenous RuPay credit cards.

Welcoming the development, many industry stakeholders YourStory spoke to said that the move would benefit small businesses.

"If this takes off, we would have 10x merchants accepting credit cards in India in a few years," said Shashank Kumar, CTO and Co-founder at Razorpay.

However, the guidelines don't throw light on how merchant discount rates (MDR) will be applied for UPI transactions via credit cards. There are also questions around P2P (person-to-person) UPI transactions, merchant re-enrollments, and security.

In a freewheeling conversation with YourStory, Shivadeep Mahadi, Ajaykumar Rajakumar, and Shashi Tripathi, Co-founders of eShipz, discuss the nuances of the logistics space and how they’re redefining the automating outbound express logistics landscape in India.

With an aim to impart quality teaching, Sandeep Jain left his engineering job to enter academics and also started a blog to help engineering students prepare for placements.

His love for teaching inspired him to create GeeksForGeeks, a platform which is used by 22 million developers and aspiring developers from around the world every month. Read more.

Vocal for vegan

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many of us to move towards living a more healthy lifestyle.

To take the vegan lifestyle to more Indians and beyond Tier I cities, husband and wife—Vipen and Nidhi Jain—along with their ex-colleague from Standard Chartered Bank, Hinah Sawhney, launched ﻿Fitspire﻿ in January 2020. Read more.

