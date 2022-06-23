EaseMyTrip targeted by Twitter trolls, plans to pursue legal action

Delhi-headquartered online travel company ﻿EaseMyTrip﻿ is the latest to be targeted by online trolls in what appears to be a concerted attack. Multiple Twitter accounts have been commenting on the company’s posts on the social media channel, alleging that the travel portal ‘stole money’ from them.

Most of these accounts, using names of women, seem to have been created in June 2022. Many of them have near to zero followers. The posts were pointed out first by Twitter user and Vice President of Partnerships and Special Projects at Testbook, Ravisutanjani Kumar.

The incident follows a similar campaign against social commerce platform Meesho, which issued a legal notice to certain social media influencers and their agencies for defaming the company on Twitter.

In a statement, Prashant Pitti, Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip said, “When you are making positive strides, people like to talk about you. We firmly think that because we are all part of the business ecosystem, we should help one another in order to promote the expansion of the entire travel sector and the nation. Hence, we are shocked by these tweets.”

He further added, “Although this is undoubtedly disappointing, we will direct our energies on the company's expansion and vision in order to change the tourism industry. But like any other respectable and proud company, we would certainly like to speak out against such despicable acts. We should use social media's ability to change things for the better.”

He confirmed to YourStory that the company will pursue legal action but did not specify further details.

Founded in 2008 by brothers Prashant Pitti, Nishant Pitti, and Rikant Pitti, EaseMyTrip went public on March 19, 2021. Listed under the name Easy Trip Planners, the company’s shares were trading at Rs 362.55 as on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 11.30 am. The company reported net sales of Rs 60.8 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2022. It recorded net profit after taxation of Rs 23.39 crore for the period.

Edited by Teja Lele Desai