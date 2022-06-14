Elon Musk to address Twitter employees at town hall this week

Elon Musk will have the opportunity to talk to Twitter employees in a townhall on Thursday. The company-wide townhall will give Musk his first interaction with the social media platform's seemingly skeptical employees.

First reported by Business Insider, the meeting was announced by CEO Parag Agrawal in an internal email this week.

The announcement comes on the back of a statement by Twitter last week that the company plans to hold a shareholder vote on Musk's $44 billion acquisition proposal before August.

Twitter employees have shown their distrust of the deal going back to townhalls held in April when Musk first filed his proposal to purchase the company. Questions including whether employees would be laid off, whether senior management would retain control, and whether decisions such as former US President Donald Trump's ban would be reversed were reportedly asked by employees at the time.

While CEO Parag Agrawal sought to calm fears of layoffs, Musk has been vocal about his distrust in the current senior management. Additionally, he has also been clear that he will be seeking to remove the suspension on Trump's account if and when he buys Twitter.