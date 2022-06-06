What to expect from Apple's WWDC event this week

Apple's annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) will run from June 6 to June 10 this year. The event is largely focused on bringing together Apple developers to discuss the intricacies of their platforms and to showcase updates.

Hardware updates are rare at the WWDC, with those reserved for the company's Spring and Fall events. However, we should get an update on the operating systems for the iPhone, iPad, Mac computers, and maybe even the WatchOS.

iOS/iPadOS

According to reporting from Bloomberg, iOS 16, codenamed 'Sydney', is set to bring fairly major upgrades to both the iPhone and iPad software. This will include updates to notifications, iPad multitasking, and the Messages and Health apps.

However, the biggest changes is set to be the ability to modularise the lock screen. To date, iPhone lock screen are largely static and standard across models and users. However, rumours are that the new iOS and iPhone 14 will give the users a new set of lock screen widgets and more to make use of the space.

MacOS

MacOS 13, codenamed "Mammoth", has been rumoured to have fewer changes. Named after a region in the Sierra Nevada mountain range in California, as has been the case for the last few MacOS titles, the update might bring changes to the settings app and well as revamped looks for many Apple-native apps.

According to TechCrunch, the latter in particular might be a game-changer since the recent updates of Apple software have started to blur the lines between iOS/iPadOS apps and Mac apps.

WatchOS

Rumours around software updates for the Apple Watch series are thin on the ground. However, there is some hope that there will be some design updates to the watch faces, as well as increased software capability for the low power mode.

The latter in particular could be a significant change as the Apple Watch continues to lag behind competitors when it comes to battery life.