Deep dive into fintech with Paysa 2022

YourStory’s fintech and BFSI event Paysa 2022, which begins today, is bringing together some of the biggest names in the financial industry onto an action-packed stage.

The two-day event has over 12 exciting sessions featuring 30+ speakers from the fintech, banking, and insurtech industry.

Nitin Gupta, Founder and CEO, ﻿Uni Cards﻿; Vasanth Kamath, Founder and CEO, ﻿smallcase; ﻿Sambhav Jain, Founder, ﻿FamPay﻿; Ram Iyer, Founder and CEO, ﻿Vayana Network﻿, and Akash Gehani, Co-founder and COO of ﻿Instamojo,﻿ and other who’s who of the industry will discuss everything from what to do with your first salary to financial inclusion to UPI123.

Click here for Paysa 2022’s agenda and the full list of speakers.

The Interview

In a conversation with YourStory, bike enthusiasts and startup mentors John Kuruvilla and Gautam Khot talk about traversing 13,500+ km across India and inspiring young minds toward being job creators instead of job seekers.

Editor’s Pick: C4D Partners’ investment thesis

Impact investor ﻿C4D Partners﻿ is raising $50 million for its maiden India fund as it seeks out “mostly traditional types of companies” to back. In an interview with YourStory, Arvind Agarwal, CEO and Co-founder of C4D Partners, reveals the company’s investment thesis. Read more.

Arvind Agarwal, CEO and Co-Founder C4D Partners

Startup Spotlight

Fulfilling IT needs of startups

Sidharth Jain became a LinkedIn celebrity when his posts on how startups could solve their IT needs became so popular that he started receiving requests from companies.

In 2018, he started GraffersID, a startup that offers IT staff augmentation resources to a wide range of clients. Read more.

News & Updates

Online beauty and personal care products retailer ﻿Purplle﻿ became a unicorn after raising $33 million in Series E round of funding from Paramark Ventures, apart from returning investors Premji Invest, Blume Ventures, and private equity fund Kedaara.

NPCI Bharat BillPay has onboarded digital payments platform ﻿CRED﻿ as a key agent institution for providing easy bill payment solutions to CRED members, who will be able to make recurring payments across several segments like electricity, telecom, DTH, gas, etc.

Spotify﻿ hosted its first investor day this week since going public in 2018, and promised the grand target of $100 billion in revenue within the next ten years. In 2021, the audio streaming platform made $11.4 billion in revenue.

Twitter﻿ has announced a new feature called Product Drops to help users remember all the product launches they see on the platform. Product Drops will give users the ability to place a reminder for any future product launch advertisements they see.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

“It is very important to bring your true and entire self to the workplace, irrespective of whether you are working in a big organisation or setting up your own business.”

- Charlotte Keenan, Global Head, Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women (GS 10KW)

