The MSME (micro, small, and medium enterprises) sector forms the backbone of the Indian economy, contributing 30 percent to the GDP and employing over 110 million people.

Celebrating the accomplishments of entrepreneurs running small businesses, YourStory has returned with the fourth edition of the India MSME Summit—bigger and better than ever before!

To be held between June 21-27, 2022, the week-long event will see MSME industry stakeholders, regulators, government bodies, policymakers, technology solution providers, SMB entrepreneurs, and more, deep dive into various policies and initiatives for the sector.

The theme for the virtual summit this year is Beyond Resilience, exploring the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and how MSMEs survived.

Industry stakeholders, including Anil Bhardwaj, Secretary-General, Federation of India Micro and Small and Medium Enterprises; Crediwatch CEO Meghna Suryakumar; and Chandrakant Salunkhe, Founder and President, Federation of Indian SME Associations, will discuss the role of MSMEs towards making Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Join us at India MSME Summit 2022 to be a part of an immersive, inspiring, and unique experience by registering on the link here. To partner at the India MSME Summit 2022, click here.

Editor’s Pick: App Friday

Social media tends to have a dissociative effect, airbrushing our expectation of reality.

An antithesis of conventional social apps, BeReal’s mission is to inject social media feeds with a dose of reality. The France-based app sends a notification at a random time every day, prompting users to post a picture while going about their daily lives. Read more.

Credit: YourStory Design

Startup Spotlight

A metaverse of homegrown virtual avatars

The popularity of the metaverse has recently put the spotlight on the "avatar economy". For Prashant Sharma and Arjun Dhurve, this seemed to be the perfect opportunity to launch ﻿Plutoverse﻿, a virtual reality world where people seek entertainment and even live their daily lives in their virtual avatar forms. Read more.

Top Stories of the Week

Layoffs across Indian startups, especially in edtech, have spooked employees. However, there is a glimmer of hope as IT (information technology) and SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) have stepped up hiring plans.

Innovation in blockchain technology and the rise of players in the Web3 space have led to an increase in demand for the right talent. The Product House (TPH), a Web3-focussed initiative by The Product Folks, aims to help even non-developers gain a footing in the Web3 ecosystem.

Despite the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, access to surgeries and even basic healthcare for many transgenders remains a dream. Founded in 2021 by Mann Chavan, TALMS supports transgender people seeking reassignment surgeries.

Conversation tech unicorn Gupshup has been on a spree, acquiring five companies in 10 months as it strengthens its team, product and customer base with a public offering in sight. Here’s how the companies fit in Gupshup’s future plans.

﻿BDR Pharmaceuticals﻿ has a lot on its plate–from venturing into biosimilars, opening a unit in the US to preparing for an IPO. SMBStory charts the company’s journey and the road ahead.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

“Leadership is about living each day and learning how to get a little bit better at working with people.”

— Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO, Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!