Settlin raises $1M in Pre-Series A round led by Powerhouse Ventures

Settlin, a digital broker for resale homes, has raised $1 million in a Pre-Series A round from Powerhouse Ventures, Rajesh Sawhney founded-GSF Fund, and marquee angel investors Murugavel Janakiraman (Founder and CEO, Bharat Matrimony), Dinesh Agrawal (Founder and CEO, IndiaMART) and others.

Bengaluru-based Settlin provides end-to-end doorstep execution of residential property resale transactions. The startup says it maintains in-depth and accurate property profiles, physically inspects properties, and manages the entire transaction, including legal verification, home loan, and sale deed.

It recently launched its app Settlin on the Google Play Store.

The startup plans to use the new funds to expand operations in Bengaluru and fortify its consumer-tech platform.

Spiritual tech startup Rgyan raises investment from Paris-based HNI

Rgyan, an online spiritual community platform recently raised an additional $162,000 from a Paris-based HNI. The funds will be primarily used to hire new talents and implement new product features catering to the daily devotional and spiritual needs of the users.

With this latest round, the startup so far has raised a total of $362,000 in funding.

Rgyan, a product of SoulGuide (SoulGuide Digital Pvt Ltd), is an online spiritual social community platform that lets users explore digital content and services in various categories like devotion, astrology, pilgrimage, wellbeing, art/society, mythologies, and others.

Started in 2018 as a blogging/classified platform, Rgyan has more than 3,000 content articles listed through its website with three to four million annual active users.

SucSEED and Jani Ventures Inc partner to invest in risk technologies startup Udbhata Technologies

SucSEED Indovation Fund, India, an angel fund focused on bringing tech innovation to the market and Jani Ventures Inc, Canada, have invested Rs 2.75 crore ($380,000) in Udbhata Technologies Pvt Ltd to commercialise and scale Qoris ERM, Udbhata’s first offering.

Qoris ERM is Udbhata’s proprietary risk management software solution focused on the non-financial sector globally, with features such as the Peer Analyzer.

After completing the onboarding of its first client - a listed pharma company in May, Udbhata hopes to lock in its second and third clients very soon.

