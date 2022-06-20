Settlin raises $1M in Pre-Series A round led by Powerhouse Ventures

Settlin, a digital broker for resale homes, has raised $1 million in a Pre-Series A round from Powerhouse Ventures, Rajesh Sawhney founded-GSF Fund, and marquee angel investors Murugavel Janakiraman (Founder and CEO, Bharat Matrimony), Dinesh Agrawal (Founder and CEO, IndiaMART) and others.

Bengaluru-based Settlin provides end-to-end doorstep execution of residential property resale transactions. The startup says it maintains in-depth and accurate property profiles, physically inspects properties, and manages the entire transaction, including legal verification, home loan, and sale deed.

It recently launched its app Settlin on the Google Play Store.

The startup plans to use the new funds to expand operations in Bengaluru and fortify its consumer-tech platform.

Spiritual tech startup Rgyan raises investment from Paris-based HNI

Rgyan, an online spiritual community platform recently raised an additional $162,000 from a Paris-based HNI. The funds will be primarily used to hire new talents and implement new product features catering to the daily devotional and spiritual needs of the users.

With this latest round, the startup so far has raised a total of $362,000 in funding.

Rgyan, a product of SoulGuide (SoulGuide Digital Pvt Ltd), is an online spiritual social community platform that lets users explore digital content and services in various categories like devotion, astrology, pilgrimage, wellbeing, art/society, mythologies, and others.

Started in 2018 as a blogging/classified platform, Rgyan has more than 3,000 content articles listed through its website with three to four million annual active users.

Kytchens raises Rs 6.5 Cr from Anicut Capital, others

Kytchens, a full-stack "Kitchen as a Service'' platform, on Monday announced it has raised Rs 6.5 crore in equity through Pre-Series A funding. The round was led by Anicut and supported by angel investors such as Anand Ladsariya, Bharat Jaisinghani, and Neeraj Goenka, among others.

The funding will help Kytchens build a robust and agile team with the right skill sets and capabilities to accelerate its growth in the Indian market.

Additionally, the cloud kitchen service provider will aim towards expanding its footprint across Mumbai and nearby cities such as Pune, and Nashik in Maharashtra and across Tier II markets in southern Gujarat.

Kytchens was launched by Nachiket Shetye and Bansi Kotecha in the middle of the first lockdown when things were shutting down. The first kitchen initiated its operations in August 2020 with two partner brands. The full-stack service provider has now expanded to six locations with over 25 brands.

