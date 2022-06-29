Probe panel says EV fires caused by lack of 'basic safety systems'

A government panel formed to investigate the recent spate of electric vehicle fires has announced in its preliminary findings that the automobiles did not have "basic safety systems" in place. This has prompted the government to seek corrective mechanisms, and warn of legal action against manufacturers.

According to the Economic Times, the expert committee discovered that these vehicles did not have a venting mechanism for overheated cells to release energy, and that the battery management systems were deficient.

The panel also reportedly pointed out that shortcuts were taken during the manufacturing process, and many of these electric vehicles came with only minimal functionality.

"Companies have already been told that many of the EV two-wheeler manufacturers have taken shortcuts. Their cells have failed tests. In several cases, the venting mechanism is not there. They are bursting and catching fire. They are mainly poor-quality cells," an official told ET.

The full report will be published next week, but findings have already been sent to EV manufacturers. The panel hopes to finalise guidelines for the industry by August.