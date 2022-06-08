‘With tech capabilities, there also comes the responsibility' – 20 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 20 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

Technologies like machine learning offer deeper insights into dynamic factors beyond credit scores that help lenders mitigate their risks. - Arun Poojari, Cashinvoice

The technology solutions in the alternative investment space are either not end-to-end or very bulky in terms of cost, ease of configuration, and ease of use. - Ankur Agarwal, PE Front Office

Most retail investors and savers who are yet to invest are looking for predictable, stable returns which are also high - everybody loves high returns. - Neha Juneja, AisaPaisa

With data continuing to grow in volume and complexity, the skills to manage, protect and move it around in hybrid and multi-cloud environments, will become even more in demand. - CN Ashwath Narayan, Government of Karnataka

Customers recognise quality, and unless we upgrade ourselves with the latest technologies, they will not respect you. - Rajnish Sharma, Smarten

Customers still want human relationships, but adding a chatbot in between you and your client removes that connection. - Aaron Lim, Privyr

Consumer brands today are moving beyond campaign-centric tools and are adopting an insights-led multi-channel approach to customer engagement. - Raviteja Dodda, MoEngage

Building a house of brands needs two main focus areas, tech, and execution. So, having a very experienced and ecommerce savvy team, to solve these two points day-in and day-out is the key. - Ananth Narayanan, Mensa Brands

The same worker can work for a food delivery company during peak hours and supplement it with an ecommerce opportunity during the day. - Saurav Chawla, OkayGo

‘Green tech’ promotes ways to gather data on flora and fauna in the wild, and on the elusive behaviour of various species. - Amit Singh, TelioLabs

Residue-free and quality veggies are most critical in the urban lifestyle. - Sanket Mehta, Nutrifresh Farm Tech Farms

There needs to be a simplified connection or availability of modes to reach public transport. - Hiranmay Mallick, Tummoc

The electric-mobility space is crowded with OEMs, component suppliers and technology enablers; however, the service industry is where the change is taking place. And one cannot do without the other. - Aaron D'souza, Indeanta

There is an entire generation of first-time internet users who are now able to build a direct channel to their fans to sell their unique products and offerings. - Vani Kola, Kalaari Capital

Creators want to cultivate deep authentic relationships with their fans. - Saurabh Pandey, Eloelo

While the de-genderisation of roles has happened in the logistics industry, technology has enabled greater participation of women. - Poonam Mahajan, MP

Most ecommerce stores are optimised for their websites, whereas applications receive 80 percent of the traction. - Baskar Agneeswaran, ﻿Vajro

In today’s world, getting sales through digital channels means a huge investment towards performance marketing. - Akash Wadhwani, OatMlk

The next generation of companies will optimise operations as fast as possible. That would require a lean product that is scalable and customisable. - Arjun Malhotra, Good Capital

Victims and bystanders often find it difficult to report bullying as they are afraid their identity will be known, especially to the bully. - Anoushka Jolly, Kavach

With tech capabilities, there also comes the responsibility. - Jyoti Joshi, Kroop AI

