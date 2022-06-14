‘Anything which is optimised only for profit will tend to ignore humanity’ – 20 quotes on leaders and entrepreneurs

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of June 6-12 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

Life’s ups and downs give you something. At the very least, they leave you with a good story to tell. - Radhika Gupta, Edelweiss Asset Management

Be true to your story and 100 percent committed. Make a simple pitch deck and put important data points upfront. - Saloni Jain, ﻿SUNiCON Ventures﻿

Business should not be played like roulette; it is better to conduct rigorous research and rely on facts. - Harini Sivakumar, ﻿Earth Rhythm

Networking opens new avenues and helps to overcome the reticence conditioned in many of us to explore, be vocal, and collaborate to ideate. - Bhuvaneswari Veerasamy, Bahwan CyberTek

The transaction headline gets the news, but the real hard work begins afterwards. The post-merger integration really takes a lot of things. - Beerud Sheth, Gupshup

Like all journeys, this one too must come to an end. - Mithali Raj, cricket captain

Your money not only needs to give you inflation-linked returns but also grow over and above so that you are actually generating a second income. - Sandeep Jethwani, Dezerv

Gender bias is part and parcel of being in the jewellery industry. Being a woman in a male-centric industry can be challenging. - Aanchal Mahtani Kadam, Carat Crush

Gamifying and incentivising conscious energy usage has long term benefits. - Anant Ohri, Aliste Technologies

Acquiring new skills, be they technical or non-technical, doesn't just make students more employable; they also empower them as individuals. - Nagesh Singh, Edunet Foundation

If we leave a few exceptional teachers, there are very few teachers who are passionate about teaching, who just [joined the field] because they wanted to [teach]. - Sandeep Jain, GeeksforGeeks

You can recognise you are in a burnout phase when you find it hard to care about the goals you previously cared about or when you find yourself feeling helpless to deliver on them. - Ranjita Ravi, ﻿Orxa

Observing people and teams and mapping them to patterns help us identify burnout situations before they go out of hand. - Akhil Gupta, NoBroker

Company policies often make employees choked up and they feel they do not have the ability to decide how they would want to work. - Veena Jain, Jagruth

An empty cup cannot pour for others. - Upasna Dash, Jajabor Brand Consultancy

More and more of us are realising every day the importance of sticking to a healthy diet, a diet that takes nature as its inspiration. - Basan Patil, Alt Co.

Foods with the same calories are quite different nutritionally. This is at the core of understanding how to use foods the right way to reduce weight. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR

Oceans provide at least 16 percent of all animal protein consumed globally. - Rushikesh Chavan, The Habitats Trust

Companies making pro-environment investments today will reap tremendous positive opportunities tomorrow. - Sohil Wazir, Blue Tribe Foods

Anything which is optimised only for profit will tend to ignore humanity. - Umakant Soni, ARTPARK

