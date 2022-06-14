Mensa Brands acquires lifestyle Noida-based smart wearables brand Pebble

﻿Mensa Brands﻿ , a Thrasio-styled rollup ecommerce startup has entered the smart wearable segment with the acquisition of Noida-based ﻿Pebble﻿.

According to a press statement, this collaboration will strengthen Pebble's online footprint and amplify its marketing and branding efforts to become a household digital brand.

Founded in 2013 by the father and daughter duo, Ajay Agarwal and Komal Agarwal, Pebble is a lifestyle electronics brand. It offers audio products, fitness wearables, and charging solutions, and has nationwide offline distribution.

Mensa works closely with partner brands to accelerate growth in digital marketplaces and D2C (direct-to-consumer) channels in India and globally. It currently has over 20 brands.

Speaking on the acquisition, Ananth Narayanan, Founder, and CEO of Mensa Brands said,

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Pebble and its amazing team led by Komal and Ajay. In the fast-growing smart wearables segment, we believe Pebble stands apart as it perfectly combines fashion with cutting-edge technology. Our collaboration with Pebble is set to write the next chapter in the brand’s journey, one which will take it to wider audiences and geographies, scaling its business exponentially in the process.”

Speaking on the association with Mensa Brands, Komal Agarwal, Co-founder of Pebble said, "Being part of Mensa Brands will help strengthen our position in the wearables market and open up new opportunities for us to leverage. While maintaining our commitment to innovative design and affordable prices, Mensa brands will provide us with the technological innovations and digital brand-building capabilities to disrupt the global smart wearable market."

