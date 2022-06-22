Meta, Microsoft and other tech firms form metaverse standards body

Meta, Microsoft, and other big tech firms have joined together to create a new metaverse standards body. World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), which was the standards body for the earlier iterations of the internet, will also participate in the new project.

According to Reuters, Apple is not a part of the body, and neither are gaming companies Roblox or Niantic. Apple, which is rumoured to be developing a mixed-reality headset in the coming year, is predicted to play a huge role in the development of the metaverse.

Interestingly, the body has also not included many popular crypto-based Web3 metaverse companies such as The Sandbox or Decentraland.

Neil Trevett, an executive at Nvidia, is chairing this newly-formed "Metaverse Standards Forum". He said the forum would help bring about "real-world interoperability" in the metaverse.

While Trevett did not mention how Apple's absence would affect this goal, he did say that all companies, including crypto firms, would be welcome to join the forum, Reuters reported.