Microsoft’s upcoming webinar to shed light on cloud-native pathways for startups

Cloud-native has redefined modern businesses. As businesses today look to add flexibility, scalability, and resilience, cloud-native technologies empower organisations to build and run scalable applications in modern, dynamic environments such as public, private, and hybrid clouds. Startups stand to gain the most as cloud-native technologies also enable agility, thereby providing them with competitive advantage in the quickest time possible.

Microsoft’s cloud technology can help startups accelerate their digital transformation by offering the most trusted and comprehensive cloud. YourStory and Microsoft are joining hands to present a masterclass wherein a field expert will be decoding how cloud-native takes a huge load off entrepreneurs, leaving them free to focus on their core business areas.

To be conducted on June 17, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM as a live masterclass, the webinar ‘Cloud-native pathways for the startups: Discovery to deployment’ will cover challenges faced by new customers while exploring and trying to leverage cloud-native services on Azure, along with the ways and techniques they can navigate through those challenges.

The masterclass will be conducted by Maheshkumar R. Helping strategic accounts to go cloud-native on Microsoft Azure, Mahesh works as a Cloud Solution Architect, Customer Success Unit at Microsoft India. He has expertise in performing design architecture, proof of concepts, technical presentations, demos for businesses, and conducting workshops and training on cloud conversions to guide partners through their implementation journey. Passionate about .NET, open source, HPC, K8s, and cloud-native offerings, Maheshkumar is a certified cloud architect, CKAD, LFCS, Terraform, and GitHub Admin.

Why should you attend?

Learn how cloud-native technologies empower organisations to build and run scalable applications in modern, dynamic environments such as public, private, and hybrid clouds Know more on how cloud-native technologies allow engineers to make high-impact changes frequently and predictably with minimal toil Expert deep-dive on the know-how of cloud-native systems that are designed to embrace rapid change, large scale, and resilience Understand the significance of five foundational pillars of cloud-native: Containers, backing services, automation, micro services, and modern design Get insights into Azure serverless options, scaling, monitoring, powering with cloud-native technology to achieve efficient governance and agility Learn more about cloud-native’s role in ensuring developer productivity Know examples of startups that have unlocked growth opportunities such as scaling up and penetrating deeper into Tier I and II cities using cloud-native

Cloud-native also enables a business to match its best talent with a great user experience, supported by a very strong architecture. So save the time and date, and join the webinar to understand how startups can reach their cloud goals faster, and achieve more speed, agility, and scalability.