Gain insights into deploying cloud-native apps with GitHub actions at Microsoft’s Masterclass

To accelerate your digital transformation with Microsoft cloud technology, it’s critical to learn to integrate and open Microsoft cloud products and services. Businesses can deliver faster results by uniting Azure, Microsoft Power Platform, Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams, LinkedIn, GitHub, Microsoft Security, and tailored industry solutions.

Microsoft and YourStory are coming back with a brand-new webinar to shed more light on deploying and maintaining cloud-native apps with GitHub actions and Azure pipelines. To be conducted as a live masterclass, the webinar ‘Deploy a cloud-native microservice app with GitHub Actions’ will be a heavy demo-driven session where attendees have a chance to learn how to implement GitHub Actions to build a container image and deploy it to Azure Kubernetes Service.

The live masterclass will be conducted on June 2, 2022 from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, by Vivek Shridhar, Senior Cloud Advocate, Developer Relations, Cloud + AI Engineering at Microsoft. Vivek is a technophile and an Open Source contributor with over 15 years of experience in the software industry. In his previous roles, he has also mentored startups and developers, and has been an active speaker at industry conferences and meetups.

What will you learn at the masterclass?

The masterclass will take a detailed look at the flexibility GitHub provides developers to build an automated software development lifecycle workflow. It will also cover multiple Kubernetes actions developers can deploy to containers from Azure Container Registry to Azure Kubernetes Service with GitHub Actions. The attendees also stand a chance to:

A deep-dive into authenticating GitHub Actions to a container registry

Learn to securely store sensitive information used by the GitHub Actions

Know more about implementing a GitHub Action to build the container image for a microservice

Expert opinion on modifying and committing the microservice code to trigger a build

Learn to implement a GitHub Action to deploy a container to a Kubernetes cluster

The webinar will also cover information on the ongoing Code Titans - National Level Startup Hackathon 2022. At the online hackathon, startups can look at solving a business challenge by building a prototype on the cloud platform leveraging Azure services. Additionally, they can also work towards:

Creating digital solutions to empower business innovation Strengthening data security and compliance of transactions Developing solutions and approaches for addressing social and human issues Building solutions for smart cities, energy efficiency, sustainable cities and communities, clean water and sanitisation, industry innovation, and infrastructure

Partnering startups can also learn how to build and manage powerful applications using Microsoft Azure cloud services by getting documentation, example code, tutorials, and more.

To know more about the hackathon deliverables, rules, submission guidelines, and apply for participation, click here.