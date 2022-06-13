The 16th edition of Myntra’s flagship event End of Reason Sale (EORS) has kicked off from June 11 and will conclude on June 16, the team is bustling with excitement. After a gap of two years, the Myntra team is back in office to oversee the EORS preparations, to collaborate and celebrate together in person. The current edition has put together the biggest-ever collection of over 14 lakh styles from across 5000+ brands and is set to provide unprecedented offers from fashion, lifestyle, beauty and personal care and home categories.

We spoke to three employees at Myntra, who have seen multiple editions of the flagship biannual event, EORS unfold across various editions, to get further insights into the current atmosphere at the company, how various teams have prepared and what customers can expect from the 16th edition of the fashion carnival.

Ensuring smooth operations

Dhanmoni Sharma, Director, Real Estate & Workplace, Myntra revealed that EORS is a true representation and definition of Myntra’s value of “Great together”. The whole organisation comes together for a celebration, and everyone works to deliver to the best to make EORS a mega success. “As a team we ensure that we give our best to employees who create MAGIC. Our employee well-being is top priority, and our goal is to provide a nurturing environment with the best infrastructure making the world of Myntra stylish, colourful and a happier place which allows employees to collaborate better and improve their productivity,” he said.

Dhanmoni’s journey began with Myntra when the team was just starting out and he has seen all 16 editions of EORS over the years. He remembers how they were operating from a small office space with 300+ employees when he had joined. Today, Myntra operates from a 3L+ sqft space which exudes fashion, technology and sustainability. Despite the change, the culture and the excitement around EORS has remained intact. As part of all the EORS events, Dhanmoni believes that the engagement, cross-functional discussion, and a lot of collaboration make the event stand apart.

Dhanmoni’s team collaborates with other teams to ensure smooth operations. “As a team, we collaborate with the tech team, which is one of the backbones for EORS. And along with the tech team, there are teams such as the category team or the supply chain team. In case they need any kind of refreshment, break or support, we are there for them,” he explained, adding that they spend a good amount of time planning with the business units to ensure that they understand their needs, so as to avoid challenges. Speaking about the current edition of EORS, Dhanmoni thinks it is even more special. “It’s going to be the first EORS after the inauguration of Myntra’s new home and we will get to enjoy physical celebrations after two long years,” he said.

Collaboration is key

Extremely rewarding is how Vandana Shenoy, Senior Manager, Women’s Western Wear, Myntra, remembers her journey with the company. She calls her role – which involves buying, selections, and unique offerings to the Myntra customers – very interesting and challenging. “The learning curve has been huge, and this place is no less than a home for me. The Myntra culture is excellent, and I have accepted all the accolades and brickbats (as these have helped me learn) with grace as I have grown from strength to strength,” she said.

With an experience of a decade at Myntra, Vandana has been part of all sixteen editions of EORS. The days are dynamic and challenging, but the entire Myntra team comes together to ensure that the event goes off smoothly. Recalling her first ever EORS, she said, “The orders were overwhelmingly more than our inventory plan, but keeping customer satisfaction in mind, and to meet the influx in demand, we worked with the brands and added to our inventory so that we could fulfill their orders,” she added.

The teams are geared up to work on EORS from the office, Vandana thinks the event will be full of fun and festivity. “This one is extra special because after two long years we are finally back in the office and celebrating this festival together. We are live with over 2.5 lakh styles for the Women’s Western Wear category,” she said.

1.3 lakh styles from Top brands

Dipti Bara, Director, Kidswear and Jewellery, Myntra, also joined the team over 10 years ago. From their humble beginnings to its successful present, it has been a matter of pride for its senior-most employees to be a part of Myntra’s phenomenal journey. On talking about journey and culture, Dipti said “Right from the start, learning has been very enriching,” adding that the company itself has seen a lot of transformation, from how EORS was done earlier, and how it happens now. “But what remains constant is the commitment to serve the customers, and the excitement and euphoria around doing such a large-scale event,” she said, adding that the planning starts 5-6 months earlier.

“We work very closely with brands to ensure that we bring in the right trends, the right selection, freshness in collection, and the kind of uniqueness for markets and consumers. We also work closely with the store team, the selling team, and the marketing team to give our customers a unique delightful experience,” she said.

“This time, we have brought unparalleled offers in the kids’ category as well among others. Brands such as H&M, UCB, Allen Solly, and Mothercare among others are offering sharp value offers. We would have close to 1.3 lakh styles which are live on EORS this time. We have worked closely with brands to curate a very strong selection,” added Dipti.

The jewellery brands too on Myntra are providing unparalleled offers, and the team has gone live with 90K style this EORS. With a keen eye on detail, every aspect is thoroughly planned, checked, and re-checked before the big event. Dipti revealed that the most exciting moment is to see the EORS kick off on the big screen. “It’s exciting to see how all your efforts are finally culminating into a reality,” she signed off.