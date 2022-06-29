‘This digital-first era is all about scalability’ – 20 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 20 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

The traditional paradigms around mobile advertising have been disrupted this past year with an accelerated embrace towards privacy. - Sheila Bhardwa, Snap Inc.

The next decade is for creators and it’s not unknown that these creators are now setting up their own companies and becoming a brand themselves. - Sneha Kapoor, Wobb

News is a very high-interest category in the [Middle East], consumed on mobile–web and app. - Umang Bedi, VerSe Innovation

We see a huge transformation happening in this [sales enablement] space in the next three to four years and the scalability of this industry is unquestionable. - Raja Chitharanjan, Forcesight

Now, most organisations don’t survive without data. They have realised it’s an important thing, and they are trying to build data that makes sense. - Hari Menon, Bigbasket

Companies are trying to solve the EV charging problem across the world, and one solution is to mimic gasoline refueling time as its behavioural change for EV adopters. - Arjun Singh, ﻿Hopcharge

Each and every disease and gene that you work with is very custom-engineered; that comes from the architecture of the cells, the architecture of the gene where it lies. - Poulami Chaudhuri, Helex

Personalised cell therapies are in their nascency the world over and we have an opportunity to differentiate through partnerships and cutting-edge innovation. - Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Immuneel Therapeutics

Technology has the potential to alter the lives of menstruators. - Deep Bajaj, Sirona Hygiene

As a facilitator for e-learning solutions, it is imperative that all learning content of the platform be accessed through smartphones and desktops alike. - Sameer Shariff, Impelsys

Everyone learns at their own pace and in their own style. - Naveen Bachkethi, ConnectBud

When learners are young, they prefer a hybrid approach rather than pure offline. When learners are relatively older they prefer pure online. - Gaurav Munjal, ﻿Unacademy

Over the next couple of years, more than five million students are expected to cross the international border to fulfil their global dreams. - Vaibhav Singh, Leap

Defending the turf with alternate sources of capital seems to be the way to go for growth-oriented companies, especially new-age tech ventures. - Ratna Mehta, Ambassador Capital Partners

Either you keep building a lot of things inside the bank but it has its own limitations, or the other way is to capture innovation that is happening at a fast pace in the outside startup ecosystem. - Hitesh Sachdev, ICICI Bank

In banks, there is a strong desire to acquire new customers, and for that, you need to delight your customers. - Deepak Dube, Datanomers

The future of financial services lies in every company and brand providing a curated set of offerings to their own users in their own platforms and ecosystems. - Rajat Deshpande, FinBox

Embedded financial services and open banking are going to be the way forward. - B Amrish Rau, Pine Labs

Data privacy changes in 2021 have reinforced the need for marketers in verticals like fintech to extract value from their own first-party data. - Kezia Vere Nicoll, Moloco

Financial services are moving out of the physical premises into the palms of the users. - Kaushik Anand, A91 Partners

This digital-first era is all about scalability and the biggest banks of 2030 will be digital-first. - Brett King, Moven

