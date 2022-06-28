‘You just have to be passionate and you’ll automatically learn so much’ – 20 quotes on leaders and entrepreneurs

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of June 20-26 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

The more you learn about the market with the customer, the more you rethink what you were doing earlier and how to find better ways. - Nilesh Patel, ﻿LeadSquared

As the market continues to evolve, we must have impactful leaders who can guide the business through not only a solid product portfolio but also adapt to changing government regulations, ensuring consumer protection and data and privacy mandates. - Rajan Bajaj, Slice

Building a bank of highly visible and active female role models can bring a strong positive influence on the society we live in. - Marjet Andriesse, Red Hat

The essence of being charitable is to build empathy for others, to feel for others, and to be sensitive. - Susmita Bagchi

The entrepreneurs and investors will settle at an equilibrium that is at a lower valuation multiple than what we saw last year. - Madhur Singhal, Praxis

Startups can have a powerful positive impact on society at large—from creating jobs, providing purpose, creating wealth, to improving the GDP. - Ashish Bhatia, India Accelerator

There is a strong need for approachable institutional capital support for early-stage founders. - Abhishek Rathi, Fundamental VC

Opening an ice-cream parlour did not require a huge gestation period compared to a restaurant or café. - Anuvrat Pabrai, Pabrai’s Naturelle and Fresh Ice Creams

The beauty of yoga is, that it can be done by all. Age, gender, religion, physical capacity are all secondary factors. - Sarvesh Shashi, SARVA

Yoga is not limited to any individual, but it is for the whole of humanity. - PM Narendra Modi

A diverse workforce fosters creativity and innovation – with men and women having different experiences, backgrounds, and viewpoints. - Anjali Mahajan, Amdocs

Success for an artist comes from exploration of the true path, reaching people, and transforming their lives. - Dimple Shah

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Art is the oxygen that keeps society alive. - Jyoti C Singh Deo

A comprehensive benefits package shows the employees that their employer cares about their well-being and motivates them to be more invested in the company. - Girish Menon, Swiggy

People are the foundation on which business success is built. - Ishwar Sridharan, Exotel

A well-rounded employee benefits package is crucial for an employee-first organisation to assure employees that they are taken care of. - Hemant Vishnoi, Enkash

Just hearing the line—it's ok if it doesn’t work out—is comforting. - Mehtab Singh Hans, FarMart

It is always better to make mistakes in the comfort of our homes than in the real world. - Vea Jain, FinFloat

The focal point has to be on learnings and how to deal with those failures better and minimising their impact. - Venkatesh Sundar, Indusface

You just have to be passionate and you’ll automatically learn so much. - Vani Murthy, ‘Worm Rani’

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).