‘A skilled youth workforce will benefit every industry’ – 20 quotes on the India business opportunity

Circular economy has been an integral part of our culture and lifestyle. - Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Biomimicry approach has helped industries and businesses build innovations that are not only sustainable but also profitable, while mitigating risk and reducing costs. - Prashant Dhawan, Biomimicry India

Finding clean toilets is a major challenge for tour guides in the travel industry. - Lakshmi Menon, Toiless

Over the last two years, healthcare and diagnostics have emerged as a key theme for India. - Pankaj Makkar, Bertelsmann India Investments

The online market has become very big and is going to become bigger in the future. - Hritesh Lohiya, Priti International

There is an entire generation of first-time internet users who are now able to build a direct channel to their fans to sell their unique products and offerings. - Vani Kola, Kalaari Capital

Khichdi is the new biryani. - Preet Kadia, Urban Khichdi

The Indian palette is moving towards bolder, more authentic flavours. - Sidhanth Madan, MasterChow

Coffee and ready to eat offerings delivered in less time are pretty solid to increase retention and at the same time give very high margins. - Aadit Palicha, Zepto

While every other producer or manufacturer of any goods has the right to decide their prices on their own, farmers never had that right. - Malvika Gaekwad, Humpy Farms

In 2022, the space sector is witnessing what the information technology sector experienced in the 1990s. - Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor

While sports have always been a rich part of India, it’s only in recent years that a spectrum of sports and focus on female sportspersons has emerged. - Megha H Desai, ENGN

There would be a day when the mainstream perception of rural women wouldn’t swing between them being either objects of our curiosities (romanticised for their innocence) or subjects for their pity (so much pain), but seen for their complex identities. - Surabhi Yadav, Sajhe Sapne

From a policy perspective, the biggest challenge for a country is to create jobs. And the best means to do that is startups. - Shreeram Iyer, T-Hub

Young founders are a lot more confident that they could potentially convert a product into a business. - Pranav Marwah, ThinQbate

A thriving ecosystem with millions of flourishing small businesses will lead to true economic transformation. - Sandhya Thukaram, GAME

The market is now rewarding profitable growth over growth at all costs. - Sai Srinivas and Shubham Malhotra, Mobile Premier League

There's a huge opportunity there in terms of empowering those cooperative banks, MFIs, and NBFCs to get into digital banking. - S Anand, PaySprint

The reason for [attrition] is not just low proficiency of the candidates, but culture misfit of the candidates in the company, which is largely ignored during the training and hiring process. - Taranjeet Singh, ﻿Innvocon Learning Solutions

A skilled youth workforce will benefit every industry. The hospitality industry has contributed greatly with its capacity to employ so many young people today. - Neeraj Kukreti, Lemontree Hotels

