Crypto is not having a good time. Yesterday, Bitcoin was down 13.7 percent, registering an 18-month low of ~$23,600.

In other news, Google’s AI seems to have come alive or so says its engineer Blake Lemoine. For now, the company believes that Lemoine violated its confidentiality policies and has put him on administrative leave.

Alexa, can you hear me? Are you alive? Scary thought!

In today’s newsletter, we will talk about

Radhika Ghai’s second innings

The 16-year-old 2X entrepreneur

A Web3 alternative to Zoom

In 2016, when ecommerce startup Shopclues entered the unicorn club, Radhika Ghai made history, becoming the first woman entrepreneur to enter India’s all-male billion-dollar valuation club.

And now, she is back with her new venture. In December, Radhika founded Kindlife, a wellbeing ecosystem, complete with an ecommerce marketplace and a community.

Aided by a rigorous algorithm that works with “kind code” (conceptualised and named by the company), the company is onboarding brands in clean beauty, nutrition and home care.

A glimpse inside Kindlife:

In December 2021, it raised an undisclosed seed round led by Kalaari Capital.

At present, it has over 350 brands on the platform and a strong community of over 90,000 consumers.

The brand has grown at an ARR of $2 million and is growing 60 percent monthly.

In a conversation with HerStory, Radhika says, “It’s not just about the products—we are building a community on the platform where one can ask questions, share their thoughts so that the whole process becomes transparent.”

Rich Dad, Poor Dad, and Think and Grow Rich are probably some of the most quoted books on the internet spheres dealing with financial advice.

Sixteen-year old Krishna Maggo, who is on his second run at entrepreneurship, says these books and videos on case studies of companies helped him find his passion for running a business.

Krishna started his first startup, GrowwVenture, an angel investing platform, in 2021.

His second venture, online fundraising platform for startups Sateeq﻿ was in stealth mode for about six months before formally launching operations in April 2022. Within a month, he had onboarded 10 companies that had raised at least Pre-Series A or a Series A fundraising round.

Key takeaways:

For every fund raised, Sateeq receives a transaction fee from investors amounting to 2 percent of the invested money.

The online fundraising platform recently raised an undisclosed sum from investors including Himanshu Periwal, Founder of Unlu; Sarthak Goel, Founder of Y Combinator-backed InVoid; Vaibhav Jalan, Vice-President at Smallcase; and Amitesh Sinha, former Linkedin India board member.

Startups on Sateeq connect with investors to raise community funding based on Compulsory Convertible Debentures (CCDs) and Community Stock Option Pools (CSOPs)

If you’re using Zoom in India, chances are that your audio-video data may be routed through North America, and these packets of data have to travel long distances due to Zoom’s client-server architecture.

But Huddle01, a P2P (peer-to-peer) video calling and communications platform says it does not use any servers, allowing it to achieve low latency and high performance.

Instead of the traditional client-server architecture used by video conferencing platforms, co-founders Ayush Ranjan and Susmit Lavania decided to leverage blockchain technology to build Huddle.

“Huddle coordinates computation and bandwidth resources around the edges to transfer audio-video packets through nodes that are significantly closer to the user. As such, the distance data has to travel is cut by thousands of kilometres. This brings lower latency and higher performance,” Susmit tells The Decrypting Story.

All you need to know:

Huddle is free to use, does not require any registration, and does not track user data.

It also provides Web3-rich features such as token-gating, NFTs as profile pictures, decentralised storage for meeting recordings.

Huddle raised a seed round of $2 million in 2021 from Protocol Labs and Web3 angel investors such as Sandeep Nailwal, Preethi Kasireddy, and more.

