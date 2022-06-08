From smallcase and Razorpay to FamPay and Uni Cards: Here’s who’s speaking at Paysa 2022, and all that's lined up

The stage is set, the curtain’s about to rise, and we’re raring to go!

As the team puts its final touches on Paysa 2022, YourStory’s BFSI/fintech event, we want to quickly run you through some of the speakers we’re honoured to host on June 10-11, as well as outline pertinent themes we think you’ll find interesting.

“It's only when the tide goes out that you discover who's been swimming naked,” Warren Buffett famously said once.

That statement aptly encapsulates the sentiment behind Paysa 2022, because we hope that whoever attends the event — startup founders, investors, industry experts, and our general readers — take away some crucial and pivotal lessons in navigating the current market downturn and subdued macroeconomic climate so that no one gets caught “swimming naked”.

Some of the themes we’ll focus on at Paysa 2022 include:

Going global: How fintech is bridging global distances by enabling cross-border payments

Your first salary: What to do with it, how to think about saving, how much you should save per month, and what is the hoopla around investing?

The impact of fintech on democratising ecommerce

The art of creating beautiful and rewarding fintech journeys for general, uninitiated users

The importance of enabling financial inclusion, especially for rural India and those underserved by mainstream finance

UPI123, and what the digital payments ecosystem thinks when it comes to offline payments protection and security in financial services

We have over 12 exciting sessions featuring 30+ speakers from the fintech, banking, and insurtech industry lined up for you across expertly curated and moderated panels.

Our speakers include investors, startup founders, financial technology experts, cloud engineers, and risk analysts, among others.

Some of them are:

Nitin Gupta, Founder and CEO, ﻿Uni Cards﻿

Vasanth Kamath, Founder and CEO, ﻿Smallcase﻿

Sambhav Jain, Founder, ﻿FamPay﻿

Ram Iyer, Founder and CEO, ﻿Vayana Network﻿

Akash Gehani, Co-founder and COO of ﻿Instamojo﻿

Ragunathan Balaji, CTO of ﻿5paisa﻿

Rahul Kothari, CBO of ﻿Razorpay﻿

Paddy Raghavan, Co-founder, ﻿Multipl﻿

Kaustubh Padakannaya, Co-founder of ﻿Pyse﻿

Sanjeev Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of Spice Money

Join us at Paysa 2022, where we'll endeavour to unearth the future of money and finance.

Check out our website for more information about Paysa 2022, including the agenda and the full list of speakers.

Edited by Suman Singh