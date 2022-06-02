Startup news and updates: daily roundup (June 2, 2022)

Cashfree Payments partners with NPCI for tokenisation of RuPay cards

﻿Cashfree Payments﻿, a payment and API (application programming interface) banking solutions company, today announced that it has partnered with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to provide tokenisation solutions on RuPay cards for its merchants.

Cashfree Payments’ tokenisation solution ‘Token Vault’ helps merchants provide their customers the option to save cards on the merchant website or app and process card payments securely while being RBI (Reserve Bank of India) compliant. With this partnership, Cashfree Payments becomes a certified and compliant payment tokenisation service provider across key card networks like RuPay, Mastercard, and Visa.

Get connected to Cashfree Payments

Token Vault, according to a statement, supports all major card types: credit, debit, prepaid, and corporate cards. Businesses can integrate Token Vault API with their platform with a single integration. Once integrated, Cashfree Payments takes care of both saved card function & processing payments.

ALSO READ News Roundup: Wego Launches Deals While Goibibo releases VIP features

Ambee joins NASA’s Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem (PACE) mission

Datair Technology Pvt Ltd (Ambee), a global platform for hyperlocal and geospatial datasets on air quality, weather, pollen, soil, water vapor, fire, and more, announced that it has joined NASA’s PACE (Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem) Mission as an early adopter.

Get connected to Cashfree Payments

The PACE mission, scheduled to launch in 2024, will add to NASA’s existing satellite observations of global ocean biology and aerosols, continuing the analysis of global ocean health and atmospheric quality.

The data collected will be used by the scientific community, including universities and government agencies, to forecast weather and develop research that can aid in mitigating climate change. As part of the PACE Early Adopter programme, sustainably driven companies like Ambee can integrate valuable PACE data into their offering.

Snapdeal sees 40pc jump in kids category in 2022

Ecommerce platform Snapdeal says the volume in the kids' category is 40 percent higher this year (January- May 22) as compared to the equivalent period last year (January- May 21). The results are based on analysis of data from the last five months, according to a statement.

The upbeat mood in online shopping is reflected in a 130 percent growth in occasion wear for children, which caters to special occasions including festivals, birthdays and other social celebrations with friends and family.

Similarly, the sale of ethnic wear for children is up 263 percent this year due to families getting the opportunity to meet and jointly celebrate weddings and festivals like Eid, Baisakhi, Pongal, and Guddi Padwa. A large part of the demand for kids' ethnic wear was centered in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, the statement said.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

The rapid growth in some categories is distinct from the trends in the previous two years, where there was a greater emphasis on utilitarian wear like tracks and t-shirts and top-bottom sets, largely for home use. With more kids’ fashion being bought online, shopping trends on Snapdeal indicated consumer preferences for items that offered “more value.” Complete outfits in the Rs 499-699 range were popular with users.

CloudSEK announces the appointment of Samir Sunil Karnik as the RVP for India & SAARC

CloudSEK announces the appointment of Samir Sunil Karnik as the RVP for India & SAARC. With over 25 years in the IT Industry, Samir has held multiple leadership & senior positions at organisations like McAfee, Cisco, Symantec, and Wipro. A specialist in the BFSI vertical, he has been instrumental in strategic projects of national importance in the BFSI / Payments industry.

Commenting on Samir’s appointment, Vimal Ignatius, Global Head – Revenue and Strategy of CloudSEK said, “India and SAARC is a strong and strategic region for CloudSEK. Samir’s extensive industry experience, combined with his domain expertise and leadership acumen, will strengthen customers' trust with us. We are confident that Samir’s successful track record and skills will play a significant role in expanding our presence in the region.”

(This story will be updated with more news blurbs throughout the day)

Get connected to Cashfree Payments