Startup news and updates: daily roundup (June 29, 2022)

Classplus announces Vaibhav Goel as the VP-Product

Edtech startup ﻿Classplus﻿ appointed former Info Edge executive Vaibhav Goel as Vice President-Product to improve its product innovation and user experience. He will also chart the product roadmap for Classplus’ global expansion.

Classplus earlier raised $70 million in a Series D round led by Tiger Global and Alpha Wave Global, and is expanding globally starting with countries like Singapore, Vietnam, and Malaysia. The business-to-business (B2B) startup had previously added Zomato’s former Vice President for Engineering, Manish Chawala, as the company's Chief Technology Officer and Gaana’s former head of finance, Sankalp Aggarwal, as its CEO.

Cashfree Payments’ ‘Token Vault’ introduces interoperability across payment gateways

Fintech startup ﻿Cashfree Payments﻿ on Wednesday announced its tokenization solution, ‘Token Vault’, will offer interoperability in card tokenisation.

The feature will help businesses that use multiple payment gateways to process tokenised card transactions across any payment gateway and card network of their choice, removing the need for them to spend time integrating multiple token service providers.

Fashinza appoints Sumit Saxena as President–Revenue and Strategy

﻿Fashinza﻿, the AI-driven B2B marketplace for fashion brands and retailers, has appointed Sumit Saxena as President of Revenue and Strategy. He will be responsible for scaling-up the company's business in the Europe and UK markets, which are among its biggest markets for Fashinza.

Founded in 2020 by Abhishek Sharma and Pawan Gupta, and joined by Jamil Ahmad as one of the co-founders, Fashinza is a global B2B manufacturing marketplace with over 400 ethical partner factories across India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka.

