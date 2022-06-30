PharmEasy deploys Unicommerce’s SaaS platform for marketplace operations

Healthcare app PharmEasy has partnered with Unicommerce to deploy a vendor management system to support its marketplace operations. Its vendor network will also be able to use Unicommerce's platform for managing all ecommerce orders.

Unicommerce technology will automate the process of allocating orders to vendors, resulting in faster deliveries, PharmEasy said in a statement. Additionally, vendors using Unicommerce solutions will be able to integrate all their inventory on PharmEasy and provide consumers with a wider selection of products.

It will ensure operational efficiency and elevate the post-purchase experience for the end consumers, the statement added.

ALSO READ A beautiful mind: Mapping the rise of digital mental healthcare

Dassault partners with Skill-Lync to upskill 10k engineering students annually

Paris-based Dassault Systèmes has entered into a partnership with Skill-Lync to upskill over 10,000 engineering students and professionals annually for co-branded talent transformation programmes.

The collaboration aims to embed industry practices into the engineering curriculums by providing students with project-based learning modules, frugal engineering practices, as well as training and certifications in the latest, groundbreaking technologies.

Dassault Systèmes will also train Skill-Lync support engineers with more than 10 years of experience, to help them impart cutting-edge education to the students.

The collaboration is focused on improving graduate employability, bridging the gap between industry and academia and empowering the workforce of the future, an official statement said.

Co-founders Suryanarayanan P (left) and Sarangarajan V

spocto onboards former Zomato, Google, Amazon tech leaders

spocto, a Yubi company and tech organisation, has appointed former Zomato, Google, and Amazon tech leaders to bolster its capabilities in debt collection through innovation in Big Data, ML and Conversational AI.

The newly appointed leaders—Vivek Srikantan, Ashish Khurana, and Sudarshan Radhakrishnan—will take on the responsibilities of Vice President, Engineering, Senior Director Engineering and Head of Product Excellence respectively.

Vivek comes with over two decades of building core tech platforms at companies like HP, Amazon and Google, while Ashish has previously transformed Zomato’s food chain value into a more effective and scalable value chain.

Sudarshan, Head of Product Excellence, comes from organisations like Standard Chartered and Tata Consultancy Services, where he led efforts on Voice AI and Data Science.

This synergy of deep technical expertise in boosting spocto’s data infrastructure and conversational AI capabilities will benefit its partners, ecosystems and customers, a press release said.