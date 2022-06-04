Striving towards sustainability

Hello Readers,

Being a clean and healthy brand is not enough if we don’t take measures to protect the environment, believes Puru Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, ﻿True Elements﻿.

Hence, True Elements, the D2C (direct-to-consumer) brand offering healthy breakfast and snacks, is ensuring sustainable practices are set in place to work towards a greener planet.

Founded by Puru and Sreejith Moolayil in 2014, True Elements has been certified as both ‘Clean Label’ and ‘100 percent wholegrain’ by leading US-based non-profit organisations. The company claims it is driven by providing ‘True Nutrition’ with ‘True Transparency’ and ‘True Sustainability’.

True Elements is re-charting the ethos of home-grown food businesses and is a responsible, sustainable, and conscious startup.

With a robust product innovation pipeline, rapidly increasing offline distribution in both domestic and international geographies, increasing brand awareness and salience, and high repeat rates of over 65 percent, it is important to look at sustainability along the way, believes True Element.

Editor’s Pick: Turning Point

The Turning Point is a series of short articles that focuses on the moment entrepreneurs hit upon their winning idea. This week, we feature New Delhi-based plant bioscience startup Absolute, which helps farmers with precision agriculture solutions using phytology, microbiology, and AI technology. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

This Dehradun startup helps companies reduce employee attrition

﻿Innvocon Learning Solutions﻿, founded by Taranjeet Singh (CEO), Pragyanam Kumar (COO), and Nancy Bagla (CTO) in 2019, is focused on solving problems for companies like high attrition rates, increasing cost per hire, or problems such as lack of new-age industry-relevant skills.

The Dehradun-based startup helps new candidates in a company adapt to new processes, and know about the vision, expectations, opportunities, and the purpose of the company. Read more.

Top Stories of the Week

Within a year since its inception, roll-up ecommerce startup Mensa Brands announced that it became a profitable venture with a net revenue run rate of Rs 1,500 crore. Founder and CEO Ananth Narayanan talked to YourStory about the unicorn's path to profitability.

For bike enthusiasts and startup mentors John Kuruvilla and Gautam Khot, riding across the country became a means to cultivate entrepreneurs. As part of the StartupNRev ‘BharatMala’ initiative, the team travelled over 13,500+ kilometres across India.

Bengaluru is one of the most congested cities, not just in India but across the world. Enter Tummoc, whose multi-modal transit patented public transport app is helping people switch to public transportation with real-time information, and first and last-mile connectivity.

While creating content may seem exciting, only a few influencers and creators get discovered among the crowd. This is where CrowdPad helps content creators create, discover and manage their communities by leveraging blockchain and tokenisation.

For girls and boys of many disadvantaged communities, the pandemic disrupted their education, breaking many dreams. This is why Surabhi Yadav founded ﻿Sajhe Sapne﻿, a non-profit founded that ensures women in rural India have the opportunity for a thriving career.

“At early-stage, founders need a believer rather than an investor and remove a lot of fundraising headaches.”

— Vishwanath V, General Partner, 8i Ventures

