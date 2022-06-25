How T-Hub is shifting the orbits of India’s innovation ecosystem globally

Innovation is a lot more than providing ideas out of the blue. It involves using new technology and new ways of thinking to add value to an existing idea or product to make substantial changes in society. Significant discoveries and achievements come from years of research and the process of uncovering new ways to do things is crucial to the process of innovation. Apple, Google, and Amazon are some of the finest examples of how far innovation can take an organisation, and how critical it is for companies to not only hire workers but to eventually turn them into innovators.

Radical innovation is accessible to those who know how to cultivate it. Driven by the knowledge economy, fundamental research driven by the marketplace and disruptive tech like machine learning and AI interventions have led India to a leadership position in innovation.

T-Hub, which has been leading India’s pioneering innovation ecosystem for the past six years, announced the launch of the world’s largest innovation campus. Led by the Telangana government, T-Hub will accelerate the innovation endeavours of founders, corporates, investors, academics and government.

T-Hub Innovation Summit

Date: June 28, 2022 (Tuesday)

Time: 9:30 AM onwards

Venue: T-Hub Phase 2, 20, Vittal Rao Nagar, Madhapur, Hyderabad, Telangana

Spread across an area of 5,82,689 sq. ft and 10 floors, T-Hub’s new building is built in a T-shaped structure, representing the innovation ecosystem as a microcosm, housing startups, corporates, investors, academia, and national and international ecosystem enablers. T-Hub will empower the thriving startup ecosystem and support the entrepreneurs in their growth journey.

2000+ startups will get access to:

Interact with the who’s who of Telangana’s innovation ecosystem

T-Hub - The World’s Largest Innovation Campus

Built on the approach of hybrid work models and new industry parameters, the innovation campus is equipped with world-class standard fixed, flexi and private office spaces, meeting rooms, floor pantries, and a cafeteria.

What can you expect?

Launch of new T-Hub

Panel Discussions

T-Hub Talks

Fireside Chats

Masterclass

Startup Showcase

Cultural

Eminent dignitaries such as Mr. K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chief minister of Telangana; M Srinivas Rao, CEO, T-Hub; Shantanu Narayen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Adobe; B. V. R. Mohan Reddy, Founder Chairman and Board member, Cyient; Mr. Desh Deshpande, Founder & Chairman, Sycamore Networks and Trustee of Deshpande Foundation; and Kanwal Rekhi, Managing Director, Athera Venture Partners, among others, will be gracing the event.

“We see this new building as a key milestone in our ongoing efforts to provide a long-term growing tech ecosystem for our innovators and other innovation partners. This will allow T-Hub to broaden partnerships, building upon current work and accelerate innovation.” shares MSR, CEO of T-Hub.

Celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship and collaborate with stakeholders across the spectrum to accelerate your business.