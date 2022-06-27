Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will be inaugurating the launch of T-Hub 2.0 at the largest innovation campus in the world in Hyderabad. The event will see speakers and guests from unicorns such as Meesho, Swiggy, and Delhivery, as well as from investors such as Sequoia, Accel, and Kalari Capital.

The T-Hub accelerator programme was launched in 2015 at the IIT Hyderabad campus, but has grown over seven years to become much more than just that. According to some estimates reported by UNI, as many as 1,100 startups have been aided by the programme, with over Rs. 1,860 crore raised among them.

The new T-Hub 2.0 campus is based in Raidurg, a neighbourhood in Hyderabad known for its strong startup culture and foreign company offices. The government of Telangana has reportedly spent upwards of Rs 300 crore on this project. The campus will have a built up area of over 5.82 lakh square feet.

T-Hub is an initiative between the Telangana government, the private sector, and the three Hyderabad universities of IIT, ISB, and the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research.