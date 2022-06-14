Fresh meat and seafood ordering startup TenderCuts achieves 2,500 orders per hour milestone

Tech-enabled fresh meat and seafood ordering platform ﻿Tendercuts﻿ announced last week that it has achieved the milestone of clocking 2,500 orders per hour.

Founded in 2016 by Nishanth Chandran, TenderCuts operates in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

The maximum number of orders were received in Chennai, followed by Hyderabad and

Bengaluru.

TenderCuts says it has attracted over 11 lakh customers so far. About 75 percent of business for the omnichannel startup comes from online channels with the remaining business from walk-ins at its retail stores.

Team TenderCuts

Venkkatesan R, Co-founder, and the CBO of TenderCuts said, “It is a moment of joy when we see our technology framework can handle 2,500 orders per hour.”

The startup has been in an expansion mode, opening 38 new stores this year. It has laid down a network of central processing centres and dark stores across these three cities.

In December 2021, TenderCuts announced raising a debt funding of Rs 30 crore (about $3.8 million then) from Stride Ventures.

Last year, its rival, Bengaluru-based D2C fresh meat brand Licious also entered the unicorn club when it raised $52 million in a Series G round led by IIFL AMC's Late-Stage Tech Fund, with a valuation of $1 billion. Avendus FLF (Future Leaders Fund) also invested in this round.