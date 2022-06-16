Understand how HDFC Money can help you fulfill your financial needs on ‘Trading with HDFC Money’

As per data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), there were 1.2 crore active investors in India as of August 2021. This figure is steadily rising, but investing in stocks still causes a lot of hesitation and concern. Many end up making bad decisions and lose money due to situations beyond their understanding and control.

While inexperience and fear keep many Indians from trying out the investment wave, it could help them to have support and guidance on their journey. And that’s what HDFC Money aims to do by assisting customers in not just investing but all areas of their financial journey.

Fulfill your financial needs with a click

Speaking at the latest episode of ‘Trading with HDFC Money’, Abhishek Mehrotra - Head Investment Products at HDFC Securities, revealed that a lot of their customers are new and they don't have that exposure or willingness to invest in the stock market. HDFC Money was born when the team wondered if they could focus on an arm that has simpler, low risk options like Mutual Funds, Corporate Fixed Deposits, etc.

He explained that the team caters to three kinds of customers - those who have a goal, those who want to participate, and those with liquidity. For all of these categories, HDFC Money has solutions to ensure their financial needs are being met.

The episode covers:

The HDFC Money edge

Goal planning

Expertise of HDFC in terms of Mutual Funds

Understanding of HDFC Corporate FDs

A peak at e-Will and e-Tax

Key trends in the industry

If you're looking to make smarter financial decisions, watch the episode here.