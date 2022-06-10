Volkswagen plans to sell first electric vehicle in India in 2023

German automaker Volkswagen will launch its electric sports utility vehicle (SUV), the ID.4, in India in 2023. The company will pilot a test launch in the country, and hopes to import 2,500 cars withstanding supply chain issues.

First reported by Bloomberg, Volkswagen will start testing the model in India around September to understand its technical capabilities and whether any changes need to be made for local weather conditions.

India only allows for 2,500 units to be imported into the country without homologation, and the company hopes to be able to bring as many as possible, said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director for Volkswagen's passenger car division in India. Homologation is the process of certifying the roadworthiness of a vehicle.

Additionally, he confirmed to Bloomberg that the German automaker is expecting to start local assembly of cars in India by 2025 or 2027. At the time, it will also consider manufacturing electric batteries in the country, which is currently the most expensive of all components in an electric vehicle.