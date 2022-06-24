[Weekly Funding Roundup] Indian startups see capital inflow rise, LeadSquared becomes unicorn

This week, Indian startups garnered a total of $800 million in venture funding, cutting across 27 deals, compared to $657 million in the previous week.
0 CLAPS
0

In June, Indian startups witnessed capital inflow increasing in the ecosystem despite the commentary of an investment slowdown amid weak global economic cues.

This week, Indian startups garnered a total of $800 million in venture funding, cutting across 27 deals, compared to $657 million in the previous week.

Of the 27 deals, 16 were early-stage transactions, followed by seven growth-stage and four late-stage deals.

The fourth week of June also saw several startups raising funding rounds worth $50 million and above. Moreover, ﻿LeadSquared﻿ entered the coveted billion-dollar unicorn club this week.
ALSO READ
[Funding alert] SaaS startup LeadSquared is the latest entrant to the unicorn club

Transactions of the week

Neobanking platform ﻿Stashfin﻿ raised $270 million in equity and debt in a Series C round from Uncorrelated Ventures, Fasanara Capital, Abstract Ventures, Altara Ventures, Kravis Investment Partners, and Snow Leopard.

Sales automation platform ﻿LeadSquared﻿ raised $153 million in a Series C round from WestBridge Capital and Gaja Capital at a valuation of $1 billion.

﻿Cashify﻿, a re-commerce marketplace, raised $90 million in a Series E funding round from NewQuest Capital Partners, Prosus, Bessemer, Blume Ventures, and Olympus Capital.

Edtech startup ﻿Leap Scholar raised a Series D round worth $75 million from Owl Ventures, Steadview Capital, Paramark Ventures, Jungle Ventures, and Sequoia Capital India.

Tea cafe chain ﻿Chaayos raised $53 million from Alpha Wave Ventures, Elevation Capital﻿, Tiger Global Management, and Think Investments﻿, in a Series C round.

Electric vehicle charging network startup ﻿Statiq﻿ raised $25.7 million in its Series A round led by Shell Ventures.

Agritech startup ﻿Waycool﻿ raised $25 million in equity led by 57 Stars LLC, a Singapore-based independent global alternative investment firm.

Fintech startup ﻿WeRize﻿ raised a pre-Series B round of $15.5 million from 3one4 Capital, Kalaari Capital, Picus Capital, Orios Fund, and Sony Innovation Fund.

Biotech startup ﻿Immuneel Therapeutics raised $15 million from Eight Roads Ventures, True North Fund VI LLP, and F-Prime Capital in a Series A round.

Fintech startup ﻿FinBox﻿ raised $15 million in a Series A funding round from A91 Partners, Aditya Birla Ventures, Flipkart Ventures, and Arali Ventures.

Microfinance lender ﻿Annapurna Finance﻿ raised $15 million in a Series A2 funding round from Proparco, the private-sector financing arm of the French Development Agency (AFD).

Open marketplace for road transportation ﻿Vahak raised $14 million in a Series A round from Nexus Venture Partners, Foundamental, iSeed Ventures, Leo Capital, RTP Global, and Titan Capital.

Payment solutions startup ﻿PayGlocal raised $12 million in a Series B round from Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, and BEENEXT.

Edited by Suman Singh

Latest

Updates from around the world