Project Kuiper: Amazon ramps up hiring for satellite internet business in India

Amazon is set take the next step in its plan to launch Project Kuiper in India with the listing of new managerial positions for the country.

Amazon describes the initiative as an attempt to launch a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites that will provide low-latency, high-speed broadband connectivity to unserved and underserved communities around the world.

First reported by TechCrunch, Amazon has listed positions such as a manager to to execute and handle the project’s licensing strategy in India and Asia-Pacific countries. Another position is a business strategy lead in its Country Development team to “launch and operate” the broadband service worldwide.

Amazon launched Project Kuiper in 2019 with the aims of taking on the likes of Elon Musk's Starlink project. The company has promised an investment of $10 billion to help launch the multi-satellite constellation initiative.

Starlink too had plans to launch 200,000 terminals in India by the end of 2022, but had to hit the brakes after failing to receive the right licences. On the other hand, the Bharti-Airtel backed OneWeb project continues apace as partnerships with ISRO and commercial arm New Space India Limited (NSIL) to launch satellites have already been signed.

Amazon has reportedly been working to ramp up its Project Kuiper ambitions in India for over a year.