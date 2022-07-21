Early-stage VC firm Auxano Capital launches $25M fund

﻿Auxano﻿ Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm, has announced the launch of a $25 million fund and expects its first close of this by the end of July-September 2022 quarter.

The Gurugram-based VC firm expects to raise the fund through its network of high net-worth individuals (HNIs), ultra high net-worth individuals (UHNIs), and family offices.

Founded in 2016 by Brijesh Damodaran and Ashish Padiyar, Auxano Capital is looking to invest in startups across the segments of fintech, enterprise SaaS, sustainable mobility, and agritech. Till now, the sector-agnostic firm has invested in over 20 startups from a corpus of more than $7.5 million raised through special-purpose vehicles and its fund.

On the launch, co-founder Brijesh said in a release, “In the past, we have displayed our process orientation in selecting quality businesses to invest in, and have shown results in terms of growth of our portfolio companies to the participating investors leading to a positive word-of-mouth marketing.

"With this new set of funds, we have a deployment period of 18 months and aim to drive the growth of the budding entrepreneurs and companies in every stage of their entrepreneurial journey,” he added.

Auxano Capital says that through the new fund, it aims to offer opportunities for limited partners in its fund to participate in the growth of Indian startups.

This VC firm has also launched Auxano Dawn Fund (Cat 2 AIF) with an additional corpus of $25 million, which is proposed to be deployed over the next 30 months.