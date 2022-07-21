AWS Startup Ramp ‘Domaintech Dialogue - Electric Vehicles’ webinar identifies the promise and potential of the sector

India’s roads are transforming slowly, but definitely. As more and more Electric Vehicles (EV) are forging a path for themselves, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari shared that the number of EVs would swell to 3 crore in the next two years. According to Gadkari, India has the power, potential and the pool of talent to drive EVs into the public sector.

Currently, EV penetration in India is still on the lower side. The sector was initially plagued with issues such as high initial costs, low battery range, and low speed of vehicles. Today, environmental concerns and a push for reducing dependency on fossil fuels means the public is more invested in exploring options for “low-emission commuting”. Today, there is a large scope to create more EV models, develop a widespread charging infrastructure, create a robust vendor ecosystem, and offer generous financial incentives.

The EV sector today is brimming with potential and presents opportunities for innovation. It is this potential that will be discussed at Amazon Web Services Startup Ramp webinar ‘Domaintech Dialogue: Electric Vehicles’. The 90-minute webinar on July 21, 2022 will examine EV trends and EV startups that exist today. The discussion will dive deep into new opportunities and emerging technologies that public sector startups should take advantage of to gain a competitive edge in the EV industry.

The AWS Startup Up Ramp program is an initiative under AWS Public Sector. AWS is committed to working with and supporting local governments and public sector leaders by offering technology-led innovation. The goal is to provide support for core public sector missions, serve citizens effectively, improve the quality of life and create positive impact at scale. In this effort, AWS also works closely with innovative startups, helping them develop or refine solutions that address public sector challenges, and scaling these solutions for a wider and deeper social impact.

The Startup Ramp virtual accelerator program works with public sector startups that are building solutions on the AWS platform. The program provides these startups with resources they need to innovate seamlessly and quickly on AWS. The program works to create public sector solutions in the arenas of Defence, Space, National Security, Healthcare, Public Safety, Transportation, Transit, Citizen Engagement, Agriculture, and many other public sector verticals, all on the AWS Cloud.

A new roadmap for Electric Vehicles

The webinar will discuss key opportunities for scaling the EV sector. A part of this will also look at the current scenario in India, including EV market growth (vehicles and charging infra) landscape, and emerging opportunities with the Electric Vehicles sector.

India is already witnessing large-scale EV projects and electric solutions undertaken in different states. Toyota Group subsidiaries on Saturday said they will invest about Rs 4,800 crore in Karnataka for local production of powertrain parts and other components of electric vehicles. In early July 2022, Gadkari discussed building an electric highway between Delhi and Mumbai in an effort to reduce air pollution. The highway would provide electricity to moving vehicles through overhead power lines. Endeavours like these boost the local manufacturing ecosystem and will boost employment generation and community development.

Smart cities in India could provide fresh ground for India’s Electric Vehicle undertaking. Conventional EV charging stations are being deployed across the country today. However, they remain scarce. Smart, electrified cities will require a sprawling charging infrastructure that can support both residents and commuters. The blueprints created for EV charging stations and infrastructure today, will determine how the EV sector will grow in the future. Smart decisions and planning will allow for economic growth, sustainability, and better services for residents. The government could also look at building a strong supply chain for building EV batteries and products in India - thereby reducing the costs of EVs in the country. All of these areas require fresh ideas and innovations from India’s young startups.

The webinar will cover key technologies and solutions deployed and implementation experience in a Technology session, as well as an in-depth panel discussion on the role of various stakeholders in the Indian EV ecosystem.

Agenda of the webinar

What can you expect?

The webinar will cover a wide range of topics, bringing in key stakeholders and experts to discuss the future of EVs in India. The discussion will identify key business opportunities and commercial scaling for startups focusing on Electric Vehicles solutions. It will explore innovative products through startups and possible co-creation opportunities and open a multitude of opportunities to expand in the market.

As a public sector startup, this webinar aims to illustrate the kind of potential there is for your innovative ideas, the new technologies you have created or the new business models that will excite and revolutionise the EV space. You will be able to identify spaces to invest and scale in. The panel discussion will identify the kinds of challenges that await you in the EV sector, but it will also identify chances to partner with corporates and other stakeholders to build the cities of the future.

Who should attend?

Startup business leaders, technical founders, and developers who are eager to learn how to get started on building and scaling for the Electric Vehicles industry in India and how the AWS Startup Ramp program can support them in these endeavours.