ChefKart raises $2 million led by Blume Ventures, Pravega Ventures

ChefKart, a Gurugram-based at-home cooking services platform, raised $2 million in a seed funding round led by Pravega Ventures and Blume Ventures.

Other investors, including Titan Capital, Tremis Capital, Lets Venture, and angle investors Deepinder Goyal (Founder and CEO, Zomato) and Kunal Shah (Founder, CRED), among others, also participated.

Founded in 2020 by Vaibhav Gupta, Aman Gupta, and Arpit Gupta, ﻿ChefKart﻿ upskills local cooks into trained and professional home chefs and provides subscription-based at-home cooking services.

The startup will utilise the funds for expansion services to other geographical territories, improve customer experience, and increase tech adoption among service providers.

ChefKart has launched new lines of business like Chefs for parties, and the team is working on expanding through adjacencies available in the business. It has also built hyperlocal marketing and established supply control in Gurugram.

The startup has served over 3,200 families and is managing more than 2,300 cooking sessions daily with a 15% monthly growth.

The company forecasts aggregation on top of the grocery delivery space to capture the time spent by consumers planning their daily meals and their arrangements.

“ChefKart is driven by the idea to digitise a largely unorganised essential service. By also empowering the local community, it is on its way to developing a complete ground-to-customer supply-demand chain. It may be a challenging process, but the positive cash cycle model of ChefKart has significantly changed the way at-home cooking functions in India,” said Mukul Singhal, Co-founder and Partner, Pravega Ventures.

ChefKart co-founders Aman Gupta, Vaibhav Gupta and Arpit Gupta.

YC backed-Better Opinions raises $2.5 million from Metaplanet VC

Y Combinator-backed startup ﻿Better Opinions﻿ has raised $2.5 million in seed funding from Metaplanet VC and Goldwater Capital.

Investors, including Y Combinator, Taurus VC, Original Capital, Tremis Capital, and Super Capital, also participated.

It will use the funds to build and expand the product and tech team, towards marketing and user growth. The Better Opinions app plans to add a social layer to trading, making it more accessible, fun, and educational.

“The funds will also be used to make Better Opinions a trading cum social platform. Our vision from here is, therefore, not only to create a stock market of opinions and make trading accessible to all, but to build a social platform where our users can trade and engage,” said Samay Jain, Co-founder and CEO.

Earlier, the startup had raised $700,000 in a pre-seed round from Soma Capital and Java Capital.

Founded in 2021 by GoJek alums Samay Jain and Soumyajit Das, the Better Opinions app allows users to trade their opinions with real money on everyday topics or events in various categories, including cricket, cryptocurrency, politics, and entertainment.

The app has over 600,000 users and has covered over 14,000 events in six months.

