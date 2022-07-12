‘The concept of diversity itself is evolving’ – 20 quotes of the week on leaders and entrepreneurs

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of July 4-10 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

Even if you’re solving a very large problem, find a use case that is easy to get dopamine on. And that is what becomes viral. - Dheeraj Pandey, Nutanix

It is a fight. It takes blood and sweat, and demands so much patience. - Aayush Agrawal, Pride+

Value addition with profitability, and not valuation, should be the guiding factor for startup entrepreneurs. - Pranab K. Pani, Talendeate beyond Border

Sometimes, companies are unable to raise funding due to the timing and the market sentiment. - Ganapathy Venugopal, Axilor Ventures

No matter which stages a startup is in, they would do well to keep a close tab on core business and ensure unit economics is strict as per plan. - Amit Nawka, PwC India

It is more important to have the right attitude and a solution-oriented mindset than to have specific skills, as these skills can be picked up quickly and easily over time. - Sarita Digumarti, UNext

Building a brand is a very slow process and consumers tend to show trust if it is present offline. - Sreejith Sreekumar, Giacca and Abito Sartorial Fashion

The geographical index is important as it makes the product exclusive and authentic. - Rajyalakshmi Gubba, Rajyalakshmi Heritage Banaras Sarees

Observability is going to be the key to understanding customer issues proactively and it impacts business outcomes directly. - Jyoti Bansal, AppDynamics

Air drying your clothes can be a great way to save money and electricity if you are not residing in a humid climate region. - Mukesh Kwatra, 'SmilingTree'

Global warming is contributing to the early outset and progression of cataracts as the ozone layer gradually depletes and the harmful UV rays cause ocular damage. - Jimmy Mittal, Mittal Eyecare Centre

While it’s relatively easier to replace the sweetness of sugar in a lot of applications, it is extremely challenging to mimic its textural and mouthfeel properties. - Swati Pandey, Arboreal

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Lack of exercise is linked with chronic fatigue, as it is a tricky loop. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR

When you manage your time, portion, activities and sleep, you can effectively lose weight. - Shivanshi Verma, Yoboshu

Running a [food] business is not just about writing a menu, there’s so much more. - Sarah Todd, MasterChef

Art is a way of living life beautifully. Art can heal and give strength and power to understand the world both within and outside. - Dimple Shah, 'Resilience'

Today, investors have become aware and are more than willing and open to be gender-neutral. - Mabel Chacko, ﻿Open

Creative thinking that challenges existing assumptions and structures also pave the way for engineering a new vision at work. - Parmesh Shahani, 'Queeristan'

There's no one-size-fits-all approach to making the workplace a safe space. - Shweta Srinivasan, TheMindClan.com

The concept of diversity itself is evolving. - Moulee C, Queer Chennai Chronicles

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).