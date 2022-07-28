‘The booming gig segment has come a long way’ – 20 quotes on Indian business trends

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 25 gems and insights from the week of July 18-24 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.

India already has products for the masses but when it comes to premium snacking, apart from the likes of Doritos and Cornitos, there is a genuine absence of a brand with multiple product offerings. - Chirag Gupta, 4700BC Popcorn

Plant-based meats have a huge scope of acceptability in India, particularly among the growing flexitarian population. - Sandeep Devgan, Shaka Harry

Typically the festive quarter accounts for 25% of annual sales for all retailers, including online marketplaces. In India, the numbers can go as high as 40%, owing to the wedding season, in addition to festivities. - Arvind Singhal, Technopak Advisors

Bengaluru has emerged as the largest innovation hotspot in India and home to some of the brightest tech talents in the region. - Anand Purushothaman, AppViewX

Coimbatore is a preferred choice as the city is home to some of India's leading educational institutions and has emerged as a critical talent hub for technology professionals. - Mahesh Zurale, Accenture

India's $3.5 billion export GDP in creative produce comes from a handful of production hubs like Panipat, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Jaipur, and Tirupur. - Maneet Gohil, Lal10

When we go to a Tier II or III town, we realise that people do not get alternative opportunities at all. - Ramya Venkataraman, CENTA

In India, agriculture employs about 80% of rural women, which is why empowering them with knowledge and skills can bring about a paradigm shift towards economic growth in rural areas. - Pearl Tiwari, Ambuja Cement Foundation

India has lakhs of students seeking government jobs and there’s an increase in applicants year on year. But, the price of coaching centres can be high. - Nirmal Gehlot, Utkarsh Classes

In India, unlike in western countries, families are a huge part of our coming-out journeys. LGBTIA+ persons cannot possibly be their full selves without some form of open and proud support. - Varun Abraham, Qucciberry

India’s digitalisation story is built around sustainable solutions addressing problem statements that call for frugality, scale, and cost-effectiveness. - Ajai Garg, MeitY

To safeguard India’s cyberspace, we need more security solutions or products in a timely manner since the trend of cyber-attacks is changing day by day. - Ajay Kumar Sood, Govt. of India

The country’s youth have the aspiration to own superior-quality smartwatches from global brands, but budget remains a restraining factor. - Aayushi Kishore, Fire-Boltt

So far, India’s influencer marketing ecosystem has been skewed towards mega and celebrity influencers who tie up with prominent brands for large-scale campaigns. - Sagar Pushp, ClanConnect.ai

A more inclusive policy needs to be made by the government for startups and first-generation entrepreneurs to flourish [ihe alco-beverage industry]. - Tage Rita, Naara Aaba

Innovation is critical in promoting the country’s resilience and self-reliance. The index points to the decentralization of innovation across all Indian states. - Neeraj Sinha, NITI Aayog

This is a great time for me to invest and work closely with founders who are building for the next billion-dollar opportunity in India. - Shanti Mohan, Propell

We need to fix the supply and consumption of electricity in Indian homes. It can’t just be about supply, but consumption as well. - Pranesh Chaudhary, Zunpulse

India’s power industry is also slowly making a change to renewable energy and along with it businesses will as well. - Surya Jain, Aupulent

A new space policy addressing various domains of space activities is being worked out. - Jitendra Singh, Minister of State

Science-based enterprises have to be globally competitive, they cannot be competitive in a regional market like other sectors simply because the science-based market is very open without borders. - Taslimarif Saiyed, C-CAMP

There are very few parts of the world that are as dynamic and as vibrant as India is today. - Sandeep Barasia, Delhivery

The booming gig segment has come a long way and brought economic benefits of productivity and employment to the Indian economy. - Prashant Janadri, Taskmo

