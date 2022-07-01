‘Intel Digilogues: Startup Connect’ to help startups and unicorns unlock speed and scale via tech transformation and innovation

In a move to strengthen the Indian startup ecosystem, Intel and YourStory are all set to launch ‘Intel Digilogues: Startup Connect’. The face-to-face networking event will be an evening filled with discussions and deliberations on technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), advanced analytics, big data, and machine learning (ML)/deep learning (DL), and ways in which the country's top tech startups are using innovation to amaze and delight customers. Additionally, the event will also present insights on the best practices for scaling while keeping cost optimisation in mind, and how the unicorns are exploring different avenues for maintaining a sustainable and cost-efficient scale.

To be held on July 14, 2022, 4:30 PM onwards at ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru, the event will see participation from important ecosystem players of India’s growing startup landscape. This includes founders, business leaders, CTOs, CIOs, tech leaders such as engineering leads, DevOps leads, procurement heads, ecosystem enablers and partners, and more.

With ‘Path to decacorn and beyond’ as its theme, the event will host discussions on topics spanning tech transformation, market dynamics, ecosystem partnerships, product and innovations, and trends that will fuel the next phase of growth for India’s startup ecosystem.

What more to look forward to?

1. Listen to Intel’s experts and top leaders from leading startups and unicorns

In addition to the senior leaders from Intel India, the event will feature speakers such as Gaurav Bhalotia, Head of Product and Engineering, Udaan; Swaminathan Padmanabhan, Vice President - Data Science, Freshworks Inc; Pankaj Goel, Senior VP and Head of Payments - Engineering, Razorpay; and Manav Gupta, Data Science Head, Zomato; to name a few.

2. Explore more about AI and DL solutions

The event provides an opportunity to be at the heart of the booming AI scene, as it hosts 50+ tech leaders from both startups and enterprises, awards, startup success stories, and testimonials from tech experts.

You will also hear from Intel’s experts on how companies across industries are making AI breakthroughs using existing systems enhanced with Intel’s AI technologies. Intel AI workflow is now streamlined from data ingestion to deployment at scale through built-in hardware acceleration and optimisations for popular software tools.

3. Building for the next-billion Indian customers

Intel is engaged in building solutions so that the tier III markets and beyond can get connectivity in a manner which is affordable and scalable. The upcoming event will host discussions around the business models and challenges startups face while building for the underserved markets, and tech solutions that can enable them to build sustainable products for India’s next billion.

You will also hear how AI/ML is fuelling innovation in various sectors, how you can improve business outcomes through the power of personalisation, ML best practices, and how Intel can assist your organisation with built-in AI at every level of your infrastructure - from software to hardware.

You will get to engage with startups and unicorns who have been leveraging products, processes, and AI-based solutions from Intel.

4. Intel’s Startup Program

Focussing on technologies like AI, 5G & Edge, Client & Cloud Computing, Silicon Design & Manufacturing, ADAS & Mobility and Security; Intel’s program is for startups with IP or innovative solutions that contribute to Intel’s purpose of creating world-changing technologies that enrich the lives of every person on earth.

Learn more about the collaborative programs and other benefits that the program offers to startups and entrepreneurs.

5. Networking opportunities

With several startups’ founders, CXOs, investors, policymakers and Intel’s top leadership in attendance, the attendees of the event also get an opportunity to engage with the most powerful and insightful minds from the Indian startup ecosystem.

‘Intel Digilogues: Startup Connect’ will take place on Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 4:30 PM onwards at ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru.